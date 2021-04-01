“

The report titled Global Coloured Contact Lenses Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Coloured Contact Lenses market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Coloured Contact Lenses market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Coloured Contact Lenses market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Coloured Contact Lenses market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Coloured Contact Lenses report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Coloured Contact Lenses report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Coloured Contact Lenses market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Coloured Contact Lenses market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Coloured Contact Lenses market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Coloured Contact Lenses market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Coloured Contact Lenses market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, CooperVision, Bausch + Lomb, St.Shine Optical, Menicon, Hydron, Weicon, Bescon, NEO Vision, Clearlab, Oculus, Camax, Seed, Hoya Corp, OVCTEK

Market Segmentation by Product: Soft Contact Lenses

Hybrid Contact Lenses

Rigid Contact Lenses



Market Segmentation by Application: Corrective Lenses

Therapeutic Lenses

Cosmetic Lenses and Lifestyle-Oriented Lenses

Others



The Coloured Contact Lenses Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Coloured Contact Lenses market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Coloured Contact Lenses market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Coloured Contact Lenses market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Coloured Contact Lenses industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Coloured Contact Lenses market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Coloured Contact Lenses market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Coloured Contact Lenses market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Coloured Contact Lenses Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Soft Contact Lenses

1.2.3 Hybrid Contact Lenses

1.2.4 Rigid Contact Lenses

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Coloured Contact Lenses Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Corrective Lenses

1.3.3 Therapeutic Lenses

1.3.4 Cosmetic Lenses and Lifestyle-Oriented Lenses

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Coloured Contact Lenses Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Coloured Contact Lenses Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Coloured Contact Lenses Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Coloured Contact Lenses Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Coloured Contact Lenses Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Coloured Contact Lenses Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Coloured Contact Lenses Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Coloured Contact Lenses Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Coloured Contact Lenses Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Coloured Contact Lenses Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Coloured Contact Lenses Industry Trends

2.5.1 Coloured Contact Lenses Market Trends

2.5.2 Coloured Contact Lenses Market Drivers

2.5.3 Coloured Contact Lenses Market Challenges

2.5.4 Coloured Contact Lenses Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Coloured Contact Lenses Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Coloured Contact Lenses Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Coloured Contact Lenses Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Coloured Contact Lenses Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Coloured Contact Lenses by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Coloured Contact Lenses Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Coloured Contact Lenses Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Coloured Contact Lenses Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Coloured Contact Lenses Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Coloured Contact Lenses as of 2020)

3.4 Global Coloured Contact Lenses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Coloured Contact Lenses Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Coloured Contact Lenses Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Coloured Contact Lenses Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Coloured Contact Lenses Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Coloured Contact Lenses Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Coloured Contact Lenses Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Coloured Contact Lenses Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Coloured Contact Lenses Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Coloured Contact Lenses Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Coloured Contact Lenses Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Coloured Contact Lenses Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Coloured Contact Lenses Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Coloured Contact Lenses Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Coloured Contact Lenses Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Coloured Contact Lenses Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Coloured Contact Lenses Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Coloured Contact Lenses Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Coloured Contact Lenses Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Coloured Contact Lenses Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Coloured Contact Lenses Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Coloured Contact Lenses Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Coloured Contact Lenses Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Coloured Contact Lenses Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Coloured Contact Lenses Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Coloured Contact Lenses Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Coloured Contact Lenses Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Coloured Contact Lenses Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Coloured Contact Lenses Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Coloured Contact Lenses Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Coloured Contact Lenses Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Coloured Contact Lenses Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Coloured Contact Lenses Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Coloured Contact Lenses Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Coloured Contact Lenses Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Coloured Contact Lenses Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Coloured Contact Lenses Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Coloured Contact Lenses Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Coloured Contact Lenses Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Coloured Contact Lenses Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Coloured Contact Lenses Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Coloured Contact Lenses Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Coloured Contact Lenses Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Coloured Contact Lenses Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Coloured Contact Lenses Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Coloured Contact Lenses Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Coloured Contact Lenses Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Coloured Contact Lenses Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Coloured Contact Lenses Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Coloured Contact Lenses Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Coloured Contact Lenses Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Coloured Contact Lenses Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Coloured Contact Lenses Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Coloured Contact Lenses Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Coloured Contact Lenses Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Coloured Contact Lenses Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Coloured Contact Lenses Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Coloured Contact Lenses Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Coloured Contact Lenses Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Coloured Contact Lenses Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Coloured Contact Lenses Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Coloured Contact Lenses Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Coloured Contact Lenses Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Coloured Contact Lenses Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Coloured Contact Lenses Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Coloured Contact Lenses Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Coloured Contact Lenses Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Coloured Contact Lenses Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Coloured Contact Lenses Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Coloured Contact Lenses Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Coloured Contact Lenses Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Coloured Contact Lenses Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Coloured Contact Lenses Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Coloured Contact Lenses Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Coloured Contact Lenses Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Coloured Contact Lenses Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Coloured Contact Lenses Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Coloured Contact Lenses Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Coloured Contact Lenses Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Coloured Contact Lenses Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Coloured Contact Lenses Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Coloured Contact Lenses Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Novartis

11.1.1 Novartis Corporation Information

11.1.2 Novartis Overview

11.1.3 Novartis Coloured Contact Lenses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Novartis Coloured Contact Lenses Products and Services

11.1.5 Novartis Coloured Contact Lenses SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Novartis Recent Developments

11.2 Johnson & Johnson

11.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

11.2.2 Johnson & Johnson Overview

11.2.3 Johnson & Johnson Coloured Contact Lenses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Johnson & Johnson Coloured Contact Lenses Products and Services

11.2.5 Johnson & Johnson Coloured Contact Lenses SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments

11.3 CooperVision

11.3.1 CooperVision Corporation Information

11.3.2 CooperVision Overview

11.3.3 CooperVision Coloured Contact Lenses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 CooperVision Coloured Contact Lenses Products and Services

11.3.5 CooperVision Coloured Contact Lenses SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 CooperVision Recent Developments

11.4 Bausch + Lomb

11.4.1 Bausch + Lomb Corporation Information

11.4.2 Bausch + Lomb Overview

11.4.3 Bausch + Lomb Coloured Contact Lenses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Bausch + Lomb Coloured Contact Lenses Products and Services

11.4.5 Bausch + Lomb Coloured Contact Lenses SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Bausch + Lomb Recent Developments

11.5 St.Shine Optical

11.5.1 St.Shine Optical Corporation Information

11.5.2 St.Shine Optical Overview

11.5.3 St.Shine Optical Coloured Contact Lenses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 St.Shine Optical Coloured Contact Lenses Products and Services

11.5.5 St.Shine Optical Coloured Contact Lenses SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 St.Shine Optical Recent Developments

11.6 Menicon

11.6.1 Menicon Corporation Information

11.6.2 Menicon Overview

11.6.3 Menicon Coloured Contact Lenses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Menicon Coloured Contact Lenses Products and Services

11.6.5 Menicon Coloured Contact Lenses SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Menicon Recent Developments

11.7 Hydron

11.7.1 Hydron Corporation Information

11.7.2 Hydron Overview

11.7.3 Hydron Coloured Contact Lenses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Hydron Coloured Contact Lenses Products and Services

11.7.5 Hydron Coloured Contact Lenses SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Hydron Recent Developments

11.8 Weicon

11.8.1 Weicon Corporation Information

11.8.2 Weicon Overview

11.8.3 Weicon Coloured Contact Lenses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Weicon Coloured Contact Lenses Products and Services

11.8.5 Weicon Coloured Contact Lenses SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Weicon Recent Developments

11.9 Bescon

11.9.1 Bescon Corporation Information

11.9.2 Bescon Overview

11.9.3 Bescon Coloured Contact Lenses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Bescon Coloured Contact Lenses Products and Services

11.9.5 Bescon Coloured Contact Lenses SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Bescon Recent Developments

11.10 NEO Vision

11.10.1 NEO Vision Corporation Information

11.10.2 NEO Vision Overview

11.10.3 NEO Vision Coloured Contact Lenses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 NEO Vision Coloured Contact Lenses Products and Services

11.10.5 NEO Vision Coloured Contact Lenses SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 NEO Vision Recent Developments

11.11 Clearlab

11.11.1 Clearlab Corporation Information

11.11.2 Clearlab Overview

11.11.3 Clearlab Coloured Contact Lenses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Clearlab Coloured Contact Lenses Products and Services

11.11.5 Clearlab Recent Developments

11.12 Oculus

11.12.1 Oculus Corporation Information

11.12.2 Oculus Overview

11.12.3 Oculus Coloured Contact Lenses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Oculus Coloured Contact Lenses Products and Services

11.12.5 Oculus Recent Developments

11.13 Camax

11.13.1 Camax Corporation Information

11.13.2 Camax Overview

11.13.3 Camax Coloured Contact Lenses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Camax Coloured Contact Lenses Products and Services

11.13.5 Camax Recent Developments

11.14 Seed

11.14.1 Seed Corporation Information

11.14.2 Seed Overview

11.14.3 Seed Coloured Contact Lenses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Seed Coloured Contact Lenses Products and Services

11.14.5 Seed Recent Developments

11.15 Hoya Corp

11.15.1 Hoya Corp Corporation Information

11.15.2 Hoya Corp Overview

11.15.3 Hoya Corp Coloured Contact Lenses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Hoya Corp Coloured Contact Lenses Products and Services

11.15.5 Hoya Corp Recent Developments

11.16 OVCTEK

11.16.1 OVCTEK Corporation Information

11.16.2 OVCTEK Overview

11.16.3 OVCTEK Coloured Contact Lenses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 OVCTEK Coloured Contact Lenses Products and Services

11.16.5 OVCTEK Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Coloured Contact Lenses Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Coloured Contact Lenses Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Coloured Contact Lenses Production Mode & Process

12.4 Coloured Contact Lenses Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Coloured Contact Lenses Sales Channels

12.4.2 Coloured Contact Lenses Distributors

12.5 Coloured Contact Lenses Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”