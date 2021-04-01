Global Cold Chain Market: Overview

Growing efforts from various organizations from all worldwide locations toward minimizing the wastage of food is projected to fuel the expansion of the global cold chain market during 2019 to 2029. In recent years, various companies operating in food and beverages sector are growing demand for refrigerated transport and refrigerated warehousing. Key reason behind this shift is growing awareness about the advantages of cold chain maintenance. As a result, the market for cold chain is experiencing upward curve of revenues.

Upcoming research report by TMRR on the cold chain market provides all key insights and analysis on important factors impacting overall market growth. It provides data on drivers, restraints, challenges, and expansion avenues in the market for cold chain. The study performs segmentation of the global cold chain market considering crucial parameters such as temperature type, application, type, and region. Based on temperature type, the market for cold chain is bifurcated into chilled and frozen.

Global Cold Chain Market: Growth Dynamics

Cold chain technique finds application in various end-use industries including food and beverages, dairy, and more. There is remarkable increase in the use of cold chain services for the preservation and quality maintenance of dairy products, frozen desserts, meat, fish, seafood products, bakery and confectionery products, fruits and vegetables. Thus, growing demand for all these products from all across the globe is likely to generate prominent demand opportunities in the global cold chain market.

In recent period, there is notable growth in the use of freezing technique in many end-use industries owing to its plethora of advantages. Freezing helps in preservation of texture, nutritional value, and taste of food products. Apart from this, the freezing process assists in slowing down the chemical and biological reactions, which encourage spoilage and thereby restrict shelf life of food products. Owing to all these factors, the global cold chain market is estimated to show promising expansion opportunities in the forthcoming years.

Global Cold Chain Market: Notable Development and Competitive Analysis

The cold chain market experiences existence of numerous active players. As a result, the competitive landscape of the market cold chain is extremely intense. To gain and maintain prominent position in this high competition, many market vendors are executing different organic as well as inorganic strategies. For instance, several industry leaders are focused on strengthening their product portfolio. As a result, they are growing product launch activities. Some of additional strategies employed by market players include mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures.

The study profiles following important players working in the global cold chain market:

Lineage Logistics Holdings

Americold Logistics

Burris Logistics

Nichirei Corporation

Kloosterboer

Agro Merchants Group

Tippmann Group

United States Cold Storage

Henningsen Cold Storage Co.

Global Cold Chain Market: Regional Assessment

On regional front, Asia Pacific is one of the fastest growing regions in the cold chain market. One of the key reasons driving market expansion is swift industrialization together with economic development of many key countries including India, China, Australia, and Japan. Apart from this, presence of considerable number of active enterprises is one of the key factors fueling the growth of Asia Pacific cold chain market during 2019 to 2029.

