The Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) previously known as Cloud Infrastructure Security Posture Assessment was defined in response to the growing need of organizations to correctly configure public cloud IaaS and PaaS services and address cloud risks. CSPM is a class of security tools as defined by Gartner include use cases for compliance monitoring, DevOps integration, incident response, risk assessment, and risk visualization.

Increase in the misconfiguration is one of the major factor boosting the growth of cloud security posture management. Moreover, lack of security tools and processes and migration to cloud to give an opportunity for cloud security posture management are some of the other factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The reports cover key developments in the Cloud Security Posture Management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Cloud Security Posture Management market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Cloud Security Posture Management market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

IBM Corporation

VMware, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

CheckPoint Software Technologies Pvt Ltd

McAfee Corporation

Fortinet

Forcepoint

FireEye

Zscaler

Cisco Systems

The “Global Cloud Security Posture Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Cloud Security Posture Management market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Cloud Security Posture Management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Cloud Security Posture Management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global cloud security posture management market is segmented on the basis of component, cloud model, vertical. On the basis of component, market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of cloud model, market is segmented as IAAS, SAAS. On the basis of vertical, market is segmented as BFSI, healthcare, retail and trade, IT and telecommunication, public sector, education.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Cloud Security Posture Management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Cloud Security Posture Management Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Cloud Security Posture Management market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Cloud Security Posture Management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

