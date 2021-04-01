Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Cloud E-Commerce Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the Global Cloud E-Commerce Market accounted for over ~US$ 5.2 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the Cloud E-Commerce Market include:

SAP SE, Magento, Alibaba Cloud, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., TIMBERGROVE SOLUTIONS, LLC, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Microsoft, AMAZON WEB SERVICES, INC., and others.

Factors such as easy integration and low costs propel the cloud e-commerce market. It quickly adapts to business trends and changes offering a seamless experience to consumers. Cloud computing provides a flexible framework, which quickly responds to market challenges and opportunities. Company resources and infrastructure are delivered on-demand in the cloud, removing the need to purchase extra equipment and recruit support staff. Amazon Web Services provide a versatile, efficient, highly scalable, and low-cost cloud infrastructure system for SMEs and large enterprises. Cloud computing has also helped businesses to increase their earning potential and provide thousands of stores for customers to access.

The Cloud E-Commerce Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Type (B2B E-Commerce and B2C E-Commerce), By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), By Application (Shopping Cart Automation, Order Management, Inventory Management, Web-Based Point of Sale, Multi-Channel Retailing, and Supplier Relationship Management), By Industry Vertical (Automotive; Healthcare; Food & Beverage; Home & Electronics; Apparel & Fashion; and Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI))

The Research Report aims to resolve the following questions related to the Cloud E-Commerce Market

Table of Contents

