Global Cannabis Vaporizers Market: Overview

Increased research and development activities together with growing product launches by key enterprises is likely to generate prominent revenues in the global cannabis vaporizers market during the tenure of 2020 to 2030. Portable/handheld and desktop are the key product types available in the market for cannabis vaporizers.

An upcoming research report by TMRR provides 360-degree analysis of the global cannabis vaporizers market for the assessment period of 2020 to 2030. Thus, the study presented in this report enlightens reader on trends, drivers, restraints, challenges, and growth avenues in the market for cannabis vaporizers during specified period.

Type, ingredient, usage, heating method, distribution channel, and region are some of the key parameters considered to present complete study of the global cannabis vaporizers market. Based on heating method, the market for cannabis vaporizers is classified into conduction vaporizers, induction vaporizers, and convection vaporizers.

Global Cannabis Vaporizers Market: Growth Dynamics

Cannabis vaporizers are gaining traction in recent few years owing to their growing use for various medicinal purposes. In recent period, major population across the globe is accepting the use of cannabis without its criminalization. As a result, there is remarkable growth in use of cannabis for recreational purpose. This scenario is creating lucrative avenues for vendors in the global cannabis vaporizers market.

The government bodies of many countries across the globe have authorized the use of cannabis. This factor is generating promising sales opportunities in the global cannabis vaporizers market. While the recent COVID-19 pandemic showed negative impact on major industrial sectors, many companies in the cannabis vaporizers market have experienced promising growth in demand for their products. This growth can be attributed to increased use of cannabis for recreational purposes during lockdown period. While the products from this market are available through offline as well as online platforms, the manufacturers of cannabis vaporizers are experiencing attractive sales avenues from online platforms.

Global Cannabis Vaporizers Market: Notable Development and Competitive Analysis

Owing to presence of many active regional and international players, the competitive landscape of the global cannabis vaporizers market seems to be highly intense. As a result, the companies in the global market for cannabis vaporizers are using various organic and inorganic strategies.

Several vendors working in the global cannabis vaporizers market are growing investments in research activities. This move is helping enterprises to innovate their products. Apart from this, several players are expanding their regional presence. To achieve this motive, they are collaborating with regional manufacturers and distributors. On the back of all these activities, the global cannabis vaporizers market is likely to grow at promising pace during the tenure of 2020 to 2030.

The list of important players in the global cannabis vaporizers market includes:

STORZ & BICKEL GmbH & Co. KG,

PAX Labs, Inc

Arizer

KandyPens, Inc.

Apollo Vaporizers Inc

DaVinci

SLANG Worldwide Inc.

Grenco Science

Global Cannabis Vaporizers Market: Regional Assessment

The cannabis vaporizers market is spread across five key regions, namely, North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all important regions, North America is one of the prominent regions in the market for cannabis vaporizers. Some of the key reasons for this growth include legalization of cannabis in several countries of North America and growing product launch activities in this region.

