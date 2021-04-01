The Market Eagle

Business Travel Market 2021 Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2026

Global Business Travel Market – Strategic recommendations, Trends, Segmentation, Use case Analysis, Competitive Intelligence, Global and Regional Forecast (to 2026)” This research report offers PESTEL analysis, Porter’s Five Force Analysis, and Ecosystem analysis of Global Business Travel Market. Furthermore, the research report covers all the major countries and regions which have a good market scale of different vendors in those regions. 

Global Business Travel Market Overview:

Global Business Travel Market Report 2021 comes with an extensive industry analysis of development components, patterns, flows, and sizes. The report also calculates present and past market values to forecast potential market management through the forecast period between 2021-2026. This research study of Business Travel involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. This includes the study of various parameters affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in related industry.

The report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

  • American Express Global Business Travel
  • BCD Travel
  • Carlson Wagonlit Travel
  • Expedia
  • Hogg Robinson Group
  • Travel Leaders Group

Above mentioned companies were scrutinized to assess the competitive landscape of the global Business Travel market. The report provides company profiles of each player. Each profile includes company product portfolio, business overview, company governance, company financials, business strategies, manufacturing locations, and production facilities, company sales, recent developments, and strategic collaborations & partnerships, new product launches, company segments, application diversification, and company strength and weakness analysis.

This Business Travel market report provides insights on new trade regulations, import-export analysis, industry value chain analysis, market size, consumption, production analysis, capacity analysis, regional and segment market share, product launches, product pipeline analysis, the impact of Covid-19 on supply chain, key regions, untapped markets, patent analysis, product approvals, continuous innovations and developments in the market.

Business Travel Market: Product Type Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2016-2026):

  • Marketing
  • Trade Shows
  • Internal Meeting
  • Product Launch

Business Travel Market: Application Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume and Market Share 2016-2026; Downstream Customers and Market Analysis):

  • Below 40 Years
  • Above 40 Years

Business Travel Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Consumption Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2016-2026):

  • North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
  • Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:

  • Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region
  • The estimated increase in the consumption rate
  • The expected growth rate of the regional markets
  • Proposed growth of the market share of each region
  • Geographical contribution to market revenue

Table of Contents Includes Major Pointes as follows:

  1. Business Travel Market Overview
  2. Global Business Travel Market Competition by Manufacturers
  3. Global Business Travel Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019)
  4. Global Business Travel Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019)
  5. Global Business Travel Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
    • Marketing
    • Trade Shows
    • Internal Meeting
    • Product Launch
  6. Global Business Travel Market Analysis by Application
    • Below 40 Years
    • Above 40 Years
  7. Global Business Travel Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
  8. Business Travel Manufacturing Cost Analysis
  9. Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers
  10. Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
  11. Market Effect Factors Analysis
  12. Global Business Travel Market Forecast (2021-2026)
  13. Research Findings and Conclusion
  14. Appendix

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the key factors driving Business Travel Market expansion?
  • What will be the value of Business Travel Market during 2020- 2026?
  • Which region will make notable contributions towards global Business Travel Market revenue?
  • What are the key players leveraging Business Travel Market growth?

