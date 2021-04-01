What’s Ahead in the Global Bus Seat Market? Benchmark yourself with strategic steps and conclusions recently published by AMA. According to survey, Bus Seat Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future with CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.70%.

Top players in market are: Aisin Seiki Co. (Japan), Faurecia (France), Freedman Seating Company (United States), Gantherm (United States), Harita Seating Company (India), Lear Corporation (United States), Magna International (Canada), NHK Springs, Co., Ltd. (Japan), Taichi-S Co. (Japan), Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan)

Bus Seat Overview:

Bus seat is one of the important parts of the bus. Due to road traffic bus takes a long time. This implies, the requirement of the bus seat. There are various types of bus seats are present in the bus such as regular passenger seat, recliner seat, driver seat, integrated child seat, and others. Increasing adoption of buses for transportation by many schools have been supplementing the market. Additionally, increasing adoption of bus transportation on a daily basis due to low travel cost and increasing demand from the Asian countries due to high population have been driving the market. However, the presence of alternative such as railway train, intense competition among established players, increasing road traffic and long travel time are the factors that are limiting the growth of the market. Moreover, Rising Trend of Luxury Bus for Private Use Results in an Increasing Demand for Luxury Seats and Increasing Government Expenditure in Transportation can be considered as an opportunity for the market.

Highlights of Influencing Drivers:

Rising Demand for Comfortable Seat in the Bus due to Long Travel Time

Increasing Adoption of Bus Transportation on Daily Basis due to Low Travel Cost

Increasing Demand from Asian Countries due to High Population



Market Restraints:

Intense Competition among Established Players

Presence of Alternative such as Railway Train



Market Challenges:

Increasing Road Traffic and Long Travel Time

Bus Seat Market Segmentation: by Type (Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat, Driver Seat, Integrated Child Seat, Others), Bus Type (Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer Bus, Others), Distribution Channel (Online Channel, Offline Stores), Material (Synthetic Fibers, Plastic, Metal, Aluminum, Others), Comfort Type (High Comfort, Low and Medium Comfort)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

