Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market – Overview

Rising dependency of users on insecticide products in order to avoid the risk of insect-borne diseases is expected to propel the growth of the body worn insect repellent market in the future. The body worn insect repellent market is widely fragmented. Large number of small, medium, and large companies operate in the market at the global and domestic level. Companies are focusing on offering innovative solutions to increase their market reach.

Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market – Notable Developments

Some of the key developments in the global body worn insect repellent market are given below:

In 2019, Sawyer Products, Inc. promoted its products through various online and offline distribution channels such as Amazon, Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and MENARDS. In addition, the company is also emphasizing on promoting its products through its own distribution channel under the brand name SAWYER.

In 2019, Insect Shield, LLC initiated online disease education by launching new protection programs and expanded its brand partners across the globe, owing to rise in Lyme/Zika health risks

Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market – Drivers and Restraints

Although DEET continues to have a considerable market share, the trend is likely to change over the upcoming years, as consumers are increasingly swaying toward the use of organic and natural body worn insect repellent formulations. This is projected to drive the body worn insect repellent market. Some of the top-selling points of plant-based body worn insect repellents include pleasant fragrance, desirable feel to the skin, and vapor action. In addition, growing consumer complaints regarding the oily texture and irritation caused by DEET is another major factor due to which, the demand for plant-based body worn insect repellents are growing in demand. Consumers are increasingly seeking other alternatives to DEET due to which, market players are focusing on expanding their product portfolio.

Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market – Geographical Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to remain a popular region in the body worn insect repellent market, due to rapid growth in cases of several insect-borne diseases in emerging countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and other Asian countries. This is expected to expand the growth of the body worn insect repellent market in Asia Pacific at a rapid pace in the future as compared to other regions.

Demand for body worn insect repellent products in Europe and North America is estimated to expand at a significant pace in the near future due to increasing demand for insecticide products while performing outdoor activity. The U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Russia, the U.S., and Canada are anticipated to be prominent markets for body worn insect repellents during the forecast period.

The markets in South America and Middle East & Africa are anticipated to grow at a rapid growth rate in the coming years. GCC Countries, South Africa, and Brazil are anticipated to be potential markets for body worn insect repellents.

