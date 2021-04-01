A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 145 pages, titled as ‘Global Big Data in Automotive Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026

Access sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3161483-global-big-data-in-automotive-market-2

Industry Background:

Big data analytics in automotive industry is helping the manufacturers to increase the efficiency in marketing as well as sales. It has improved the working by incorporating utilities like predictive maintenance. The big data analytics is helping the automotive industry in various departments such as design and production, supply chain improvements, and automobile financing. For instance, data related to real world driving experience is allowing the manufacturers to improve parameters like safety, fuel economy, engine efficiency, and battery power in automobiles. In supply chain, the company can compare cost, reliability and quality of concerned product components and machinery using big data.This growth is primarily driven by Benefits of Big Data Analytics Such as Operational Efficiency is Fuelling the Market and Usage of Smart Technologies Such as Sensors, Advanced Processors, and Others are Generating Data.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident Increasing Demand of Machine Learning in Various Industries. Major Players, such as Accenture (Ireland), HCL Technologies Limited (India), IBM Corporation (United States), Infosys Limited (India), LHP Engineering Solutions (United States), Adobe Systems Inc. (United States), Allerin Tech Pvt Ltd (New Zealand), Auriga, Inc. (United States), Capgemini SE (France), Dataiku (United States), Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (United States), DXC Technology (United States) and Happiest Minds (India) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

Purchase Single User License of this report at [email protected] https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=3161483

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2020, IBM has acquired WDG Automation which designs and develops robotic process automation (RPA), intelligent virtual agents (IVA) and artificial intelligence software.

On October 2019, Fujitsu Limited has announced that it will launch a new stream data processing platform for service providers for maximising the use of big data collected from connected cars. It facilitates simple and efficient automotive big data analysis by leveraging Fujitsu’s data processing technology.

Market Drivers

Benefits of Big Data Analytics Such as Operational Efficiency is Fuelling the Market

Usage of Smart Technologies Such as Sensors, Advanced Processors, and Others are Generating Data

Market Trend

Increasing Demand of Machine Learning in Various Industries

Restraints

Inability to Manage Huge Amount of Data Effectively

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/3161483-global-big-data-in-automotive-market-2

Opportunities

Increasing Dependencies by Enterprises on Big Data and Growing Importance of Big Data for Designing and Manufacturing Processes

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Professionals with Technical Skills

AdvanceMarketAnalytics follow a focused and realistic research framework that provides the ability to study the crucial market dynamics in several regions across the world. Moreover, an in-depth assessment is mostly conducted by our analysts on geographical regions to provide clients and businesses the opportunity to dominate in niche markets and expand in emerging markets across the globe. This market research study also showcase the spontaneously changing Players landscape impacting the growth of the market. Furthermore, our market researchers extensively analyse the products and services offered by multiple players competing to increase their market share and presence.

Customization of the Report:

The Study can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/3161483-global-big-data-in-automotive-market-2

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Big Data in Automotive Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Big Data in Automotivemarket. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Big Data in Automotive Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: D

….Continued

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

Contact Us:

CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218