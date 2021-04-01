According to our new market research study on “Asia Pacific Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market to 2027 – Regional Analysis and Forecast – by Therapeutic Area, and Process/Phase” the market is expected to reach US$ 8,797.47 million by 2027 from US$ 4,146.40 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the Asia Pacific small molecule drug discovery market and the factors driving the market growth along with those hindering it.

The small molecule drug discovery market on the basis of therapeutic area is segmented into oncology, central nervous system, cardiovascular, respiratory, orthopedics, immunology, rare diseases, and other therapeutic areas. In 2019, the oncology accounted for the highest share by therapeutic area. This attributes to the increasing need for better understanding of the disease and develop effective therapies to combat the increasing prevalence of the disease. Furthermore, there are potential untapped opportunities in cancer to discover targets that can yield into a viable drug compounds thereby propelling market players to conduct research on these areas. The dominance of the oncology segment is further attributed to huge investments made by the biopharmaceutical companies in identifying new small molecules of cancer, inclination towards immune-oncology therapies and others.

Company Profiles

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The growth of the Asia Pacific small molecule drug discovery market is mainly attributed as increasing approval of small molecule drugs, growing demand for R&D from contract organizations, and rising adoption of small molecules in chronic disease treatments in the country. However, the high drug development cost is the major factor hindering the market growth in Asia Pacific.

A few of the leading companies operating in the Asia Pacific Small molecule drug discovery market are Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Gilead Sciences, Inc, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

ASIA PACIFIC SMALL MOLECULE DRUG DISCOVERY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Central Nervous System

Cardiovascular

Respiratory

Orthopedics

Immunology

Rare Diseases

Other Therapeutic Areas

By Process/Phase

Target Discovery

Target Validation

Lead Generation and Refinement

Preclinical Development

By Country

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

