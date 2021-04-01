The 3D Printing Market size was valued at US$ 10.5 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.54% for the forecast period ending 2026 reaching a Market value of US$ 35.9 Bn.

The Latest 3D Printing Market report helps to identify the growth factors and business opportunities for the new entrants in the Global 3D Printing industry with a detailed study of Market Dynamics and technological innovations and trends of the Global 3D Printing Market. The report covers all leading vendors operating in the market and the small vendors which are trying to expand their business at a large scale across the globe. That report presents strategic analysis and ideas for new entrants using a historic data study. The study report offers a comprehensive analysis of market share in terms of percentage share, gross premium, and revenue of major players functioning in the industry of the Global market. Thus, the report provides an estimation of the market size, revenue, sales analysis, and opportunities based on the past data for current and future market status.

This research report offers PESTEL analysis, Porter’s Five Force Analysis, and Ecosystem analysis of the Global 3D Printing Market. Furthermore, the research report covers all the major countries and regions which have a good market scale of different vendors in those regions. Also, the report forecasts the market size of the Global 3D Printing Market in Compound Annual Growth Rate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The research report also offers in-depth analysis about the Agreements, collaboration, and partnership among different vendors across the globe to expand the business of the Global 3D Printing Market.

3D Printing Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis on Following:

COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Post COVID-19 Revenue Opportunities

3D Printing Industry Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping

Market Forecast – Estimation & Approach

Data mining & efficiency

Interconnectivity & Related markets

3D Printing Ecosystem Map

Market Competition Outlook & Key Statistics

Strategic Analysis for Cost Optimization

3D Printing Market Dynamics (DROC & PEST Analysis)

3D Printing Market Key Trends

KOL Recommendations & Investment Landscape

Company Competitive Intelligence

The report also focuses on the global major leading industry players of the Global 3D Printing market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information.

Major Players Covered in 3D Printing Market Report are:

Stratasys (US)

3D Systems (US)

EOS GmbH (Germany)

GE Additive (US)

Materialise (Belgium)

SLM Solutions (Germany)

ExOne (US)

Voxeljet (Germany)

HP (US)

and EnvisionTEC (Germany) among others.

The 3D Printing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end-user, and region. Each segment is evaluated based on CAGR, share, and growth potential.

3D Printing Market Segmentation by Product Type

Printer

Material

Software

Service

3D Printing Market Segmentation by Application

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Architecture and Construction

Consumer Products

Others

The report diversifies the global geographical expanse of the 3D Printing market into five prominent regions such as Europe, APAC, MEA, North and South America.

3D Printing Market landscape and the market scenario include:

Current market size estimate

Revenues by players – Top 5 Companies

Market size by product categories

Market size by regions/country

The 3D Printing industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions offered.

Major Points in Table of Content of 3D Printing Market

Chapter 1. Research Objective

1.1 Objective, Definition & Scope

1.2 Methodology

1.2.1 Primary Research

1.2.2 Secondary Research

1.2.3 Market Forecast – Estimation & Approach

1.2.4 Assumptions & Assessments

1.3 Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping

1.3.1 FABRIC Platform

1.4 Data mining & efficiency

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1 3D Printing Market Overview

2.2 Interconnectivity & Related markets

2.3 Ecosystem Map

2.4 3D Printing Market Business Segmentation

2.5 3D Printing Market Geographic Segmentation

2.6 Competition Outlook

2.7 Key Statistics

Chapter 3. Strategic Analysis

3.1 3D Printing Market Revenue Opportunities

3.2 Cost Optimization

3.3 Covid19 aftermath – Analyst view

3.4 3D Printing Market Digital Transformation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 DROC

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.2 Restraints

4.1.3 Opportunities

4.1.4 Challenges

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Political

4.2.2 Economic

4.2.3 Social

4.2.4 Technological

4.3 Market Impacting Trends

4.3.1 Positive Impact Trends

4.3.2 Adverse Impact Trends

4.4 Porter’s 5-force Analysis

4.5 Market News – By Segments

4.5.1 Organic News

4.5.2 Inorganic News

Chapter 5. Segmentation & Statistics

5.1 Segmentation Overview

5.2 Demand Forecast & Market Sizing

