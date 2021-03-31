Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market: Snapshot

Whole exome sequencing is expected to receive a staggering demand as DNA sequencing and its advances pave the way in the research field with the transformation of genomics. When compared with whole genome sequencing, whole exome sequencing is technically studied to be quick and cost-efficient. Since exons carry an 85.0% of disease traits, exome sequencing is regarded to be more effective. Researchers are anticipated to significantly adopt whole exome sequencing services, kits, and systems because of their double benefit of saving time and simplifying work.

On the basis of end user, the global whole exome sequencing market could gain a telling demand because of the influence of a colossal growth of government and academic institutions and research centers in the past. By application, the diagnostics segment is prognosticated to own a larger share in the global whole exome sequencing market. Predicted to incorporate two sub-segments, viz. data analysis and sequencing services, the services segment is prophesied to demonstrate dominance in the global whole exome sequencing market by products and services.

One of the high impression driving factors of the global whole exome sequencing market is the need to monitor pathogenic infections, cancer, and various other chronic maladies. More opportunities are envisaged to take birth with the surging adoption of next-generation sequencing techniques for the purpose of predicting and treating such diseases. The speed and cost factors are foretold to play a major role in the adoption of whole exome sequencing methods and the growth of the overall market.

Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market: Overview

Whole exome sequencing involves the sequencing of all protein-coding genes in a genome. Clinically exome account for 82% to 85% of known disease-causing variants and less than 1.5% to 2% of the human genome, which converts whole-exome sequencing into an effective alternative.

The report analyzes key market segments and growth trends in the past, based on which the progression analysis of the global market for whole exome sequencing for the 2017-2025 period is presented herein.

Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market: Drivers and Restraints

Technological progression in sequencing systems, collaborations and partnerships amongst leading research organizations for improved drug discovery, and an increasing expenditure on research and development are the major factors driving the global whole exome sequencing market. However, factors such as unavailability of trained workforce, increasing trend of funds and grants from universities and research organizations, and high instrument costs are challenging the growth of this market.

Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market: Regional Outlook

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World are the regional segments of the whole exome sequencing market. Amongst these, North America stands as the largest whole exome sequencing market. This is mainly due to the increasing application of whole exome sequencing for detection of rare diseases, increasing awareness programs through industry meets and conferences, and government funding for whole exome sequencing studies. In 2010, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 1,148,200 persons above the age of 13 and more were diagnosed with HIV infection in the United States, including 207,600 individuals whose infections had not been diagnosed.

Europe is the second largest market for whole exome sequencing. This is because Europe is a leading region for the diagnostics and treatment of cancer and HIV diseases. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), Europe is home to almost one quarter of the world’s cancer patients with 3.2 million new patients diagnosed every year. In 2010, UNAIDS estimated that approximately 2.3 million people were living with HIV in Europe. The prevalence of HIV among adults varies from less than 0.2% of the population in Central Europe to more than 1% of the population in parts of Eastern Europe.

Asia Pacific and Rest of the World are expected to be lucrative markets for whole exome sequencing in the coming years. Increasing research and development initiatives and strategic expansion and acquisitions among research organizations in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific are favoring the growth of this regional market. The increasing impact of bioinformatics and biotechnology research in Latin America is anticipated to fuel the growth of whole exome sequencing market. An increasing number of patients diagnosed with HIV in the emerging economies of India, China, and Brazil will lead to significant growth of the whole exome sequencing market in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report mentions top players in the whole exome sequencing market, namely Agilent Technologies, BGI, Eurofins Genomics, Macrogen Inc., GENEWIZ Inc., Ambry Genetics, Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Roche NimbleGen Inc., Sengenics, and Knome Inc. among others.

