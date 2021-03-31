The Market Eagle

Western Blotting Market Worldwide Growing size Size, Share, Demand, Regional Analysis size 2024

ByTMR Research

Mar 31, 2021

Report Highlights

Western blotting is the one of the most widely-used methods for protein identification and relative quantitation. This report will look at the application areas and market dynamics of western blotting market.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global market for western blotting and discussion on factors impacting this process
– Knowledge about processes like tissue preparation, proteins transfer, blocking and antibody interactions
– Description of concepts like gel electrophoresis and antibody probing
– Details of Lyme disease and HIV/AIDS and discussion on how it plays a major driving factor to the industry
– Discussion on major application areas of Western Blotting technique such as disease diagnostics, agriculture, biomedical & biochemical research
– Coverage of fluorescent, multiplex and chemiluminescent Western blotting techniques and description of their protocol

Summary

Western blotting is the one of the most widely-used methods for protein identification and relative quantitation. These methods are prominently employed in laboratories for routine procedures for protein analysis. Several factors impacting this process are usually attributed to variabilities in experimental conditions and procedures.

Major application areas include disease diagnostics agriculture and biomedical and biochemical research. The steps involved in the process include tissue preparation, gel electrophoresis, transfer of proteins to membrane, blocking in order to prevent membrane and antibody interactions, incubation of membranes, and antibody-based detection of proteins.

By TMR Research

