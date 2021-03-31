Travel and expense management software enables businesses to track and sanction the expenses accrued while a business trip by the staffs on the business-related travel. Further, this process is accompanied by processing, submission, reimbursement, as well as reporting of the employee expenditure. Key benefits of the travel and expense management software include tracking of receipts, itemized report creation, as well as automation of the reimbursement. The multi hierarchal and complex structure of the organizations along with the high adoption of mobile devices has resulted in need of the travel and expense management software.

Rising adoption of mobile devices including, smartphones, laptops, and tablets among others has resulted in propelling the travel and expense management software market growth. These devices enable the employees as well as enterprises to book the tickets using the online platform, locate their luggage, change their flights, and submit expense sheet to the enterprises. Owing to easy access to the application using the connected mobile devices helps the enterprises to evaluate the travel and expenses budget thereby, fueling the travel and expense management software market growth.

The reports cover key developments in the Travel and Expense Management Software market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Travel and Expense Management Software market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Travel and Expense Management Software market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

BASWARE, INC.

Certify, Inc.

CHROME RIVER TECHNOLOGIES

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

DATA-BASICS, INC.

EXPENSIFY

Infor

KDS INC.

Oracle

SAP Concur

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Travel and Expense Management Software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Travel and Expense Management Software Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Travel and Expense Management Software market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Travel and Expense Management Software market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

