uisitions to expand their operational areas and improve their geographical reach. For instance, Scheider Electric SE acquired a Günsan Elektrik, a Turkish wire and cable manufacturer in December 2014. This move is expected to help the company expand its operations to commercial and residential sectors. On a similar note, earlier in the same year, Scheider Electric SE bought over Invensys plc, which has allowed the company to venture into structured cabling for software businesses across the globe.

Scheider Electric SE also plans to build a research and development facility in the U.S. The Global Innovation and Technology Center will serve as a key research and development unit for the entire North America in due time. Thus, the efforts to expand horizons in terms of developing better technology and operations is expected to be the winning strategy of market players operating in the global structured cabling market.

Global Structured Cabling Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global structured cabling market segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report indicates that the North America structured cabling market is likely to lead the pack in the coming years. The region’s progress will be attributable to the strong presence of datacenters that have led to a high penetration of internet in remotest parts of the region. The regional market is expected to prosper against the backdrop of rising demand for internet in the region.

The analysts predict that Europe is also expected grow steadily in the global structured cabling market. The emergence of Europe structured cabling market will be due to the efforts made by the European Commission to cut down carbon emission and consumption of electricity.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

Some of the leading players operating in the global structured cabling market are Schneider Electric SE, Legrand SA, CommScope Holding Company Inc., Belden Inc., and Corning Inc. among others.

