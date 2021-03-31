The Insight Partners adds Stevia Dessert Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” to its store providing analysis of the current and future market competition in the market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, barriers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Stevia is a sweetener and sugar substitute driven from the leaves of the Stevia Rebaudiana plant species. It is grown in Japan and China and is being used since the sixteenth century to make tea and sweet beverages. Although now stevia, it is a non-nutritive sweetener and an herbal supplement, containing little or no calories. Due to the fewer calories and enhanced taste, many meals and beverage companies use stevia as a natural sweetener. As a substitute for sugar, stevia has numerous applications in tabletop sweeteners, dairy products, confectionery products, beverages, bakery, and convenience foods. Stevia is extensively used in making desserts because of its ease of use during processing, low cost, and availability. The stevia desserts include various candies, chocolates, and bakery products. Besides, it provides improved texture, color, sweetness, form, flavor, and extended shelf life to the final product.

Top Key Players:-Coco Polo, Sweetal, Barry Callebaut, Now Foods, Ingredion Inc., Tate & Lyle PLC, SweetLeaf, Zevic, Procarvit, Stevi0ca

The rising taste and preference of the consumers toward desserts consumption coupled with the health benefits provided by Stevia products like controlled blood sugar, weight control, pancreatic cancer, blood pressure, and numerous allergies; with no side effect on the human health or body are the key factors driving the global stevia dessert market. The increased research and development in finding new stevia-based products, using advanced technology for stevia extraction, and health benefits provided by stevia, are the opportunities that will drive the stevia dessert market during the forecast period. However, the fluctuation in the stevia leaves’ prices, which is the primary raw material for stevia, is restraining the market growth for stevia desserts.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Stevia Dessert industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global stevia dessert market is segmented into type and application. By type, the stevia dessert market is classified into Chocolate, Candy, Bakery Products. By application, the stevia dessert market is classified into Household, Commercial.

The report analyzes factors affecting Stevia Dessert market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Stevia Dessert market in these regions.

