Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Stem Cell Assay Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report the global stem cell assay market was valued at over US$ 450.0 Mn. in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2019 to 2030.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Promega Corporation, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Bio-Techne Corporation, Hemogenix, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cellular Dynamics International Inc., and Cell Biolabs Inc.

Increasing global burden of diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and others are projected to be the major factors leading to the market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2017, number of patients suffering from type I and type II diabetes was estimated to be over 422 million. Moreover, the disease is expected to be the seventh largest cause of death by 2030.

According to American Cancer Society, in 2017, there were over 1.6 million new cancer cases in the U.S. Hence, there exists a need for developing new treatment methods which have led to the rise in approvals of clinical trials for the stem cell based therapies.

The Stem Cell Assay Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

by Product & Service (Instruments, Kits) Cell Type(Adult Stem Cells, Human Embryonic Stem Cells), Application (Regenerative Medicine, Drug Discovery, Clinical Research), Type (Cell Identification, Viability, Proliferation Assay)

The Research Report aims to resolve the following questions related to the Stem Cell Assay Market

Which end-user is expected to play a major role in the development of the Stem Cell Assay Market? Which regional market is anticipated to dominate the Stem Cell Assay Market in 2021? How is the impact of consumer trends in the operations of industry players in the current scenario of the Stem Cell Assay Market? Why are eyeing opportunities for the industry players in region 1? What are the growth prospects of the Stem Cell Assay Market in region 2 and region 1? What are the key challenges that are expected to hamper the growth of the Stem Cell Assay Market?

