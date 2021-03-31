The shoe deodorizer industry is projected to rise at a promising CAGR of 5.5% between 2019 and 2029. Significant demand for shoe deodorizer from fitness and sports enthusiasts is the predominant factor driving its sales. The rising numbers of fitness and health centers will continue to aid the growth of the shoe deodorizer market, reveals Fact.MR in its new study.

“Major companies are focusing their efforts on novel material innovations to achieve superior odor absorbing performance and longevity,” concludes the Fact.MR report.

Shoe Deodorizer Market – Key Takeaways

Spray shoe deodorizer formulations continue to account for more than 45% of sales.

Rising consumer preference for online shopping remains a booster to performance of online distribution channels in market.

Despite a current market share of nearly 80%, sales via offline distribution channels will display moderate growth rate in the following years.

Increasing popularity of fitness centers is working in favor of market growth.

Surge in sales of formal and sports shoes is driving shoe deodorizer market, particularly in developing regions.

Shoe Deodorizer Market – Key Driving Factors

Increasing awareness about foot health, hygiene, and aesthetics is contributing to the demand for shoe deodorizers.

Proliferation of health and fitness centers remains a significant contributor to market growth.

Rising incidences of ailments such as olfactory reference syndrome, hyperthyroidism, and diabetes will support market growth.

Shoe Deodorizer Market – Key Constraints

The potential side effects of overusing shoe deodorizers such as allergic reactions and respiratory ailments continue to restrict its use.

Competition Landscape

The global shoe deodorizer market is moderately fragmented. The leading players profiled in the report include, but are not limited to S.C. Johnson & Son Inc., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Sanofi S.A., Arm & Hammer, and Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. Market leaders are investing in new product launches. Key players are channeling their efforts in adopting novel materials such as activated carbon fabric while offering broad range of shoe deodorizer variants. Long term collaborations and acquisitions are also gaining importance as indicated by the Fact.MR report.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the shoe deodorizer market. Global, regional and country level analysis of the latest industry trends impacting the shoe deodorizer market are covered in this Fact.MR study. The report offers compelling insights on shoe deodorizer market on the basis of product type (spray, powder, insole and others), distribution channel (offline and online), across six regions (Middle East and Africa, South Asia & Oceania, East Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America).

