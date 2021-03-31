“

The report titled Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Croda International, Lion, TAYCA Corporation, Clariant, Solvay, Huntsman International LLC, Stepan Company, Henkel AG & Co, KGaA, Galaxy Surfactants, BASF (Thailand), The Dow Chemical Company, Kao Corporation, Oxiteno, Godrej Industries Limited, Taiwan NJC Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Akzo Noble N.V.

Market Segmentation by Product: Liquid

Powder



Market Segmentation by Application: Detergents and Cleaners

Personal Care

Textile and Leather

Oilfield Chemicals

Paints and Coatings

Other



The Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Liquid

1.2.3 Powder

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Detergents and Cleaners

1.3.3 Personal Care

1.3.4 Textile and Leather

1.3.5 Oilfield Chemicals

1.3.6 Paints and Coatings

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Industry Trends

2.4.2 Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Drivers

2.4.3 Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Challenges

2.4.4 Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Restraints

3 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales

3.1 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Croda International

12.1.1 Croda International Corporation Information

12.1.2 Croda International Overview

12.1.3 Croda International Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Croda International Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Products and Services

12.1.5 Croda International Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Croda International Recent Developments

12.2 Lion

12.2.1 Lion Corporation Information

12.2.2 Lion Overview

12.2.3 Lion Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Lion Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Products and Services

12.2.5 Lion Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Lion Recent Developments

12.3 TAYCA Corporation

12.3.1 TAYCA Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 TAYCA Corporation Overview

12.3.3 TAYCA Corporation Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 TAYCA Corporation Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Products and Services

12.3.5 TAYCA Corporation Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 TAYCA Corporation Recent Developments

12.4 Clariant

12.4.1 Clariant Corporation Information

12.4.2 Clariant Overview

12.4.3 Clariant Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Clariant Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Products and Services

12.4.5 Clariant Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Clariant Recent Developments

12.5 Solvay

12.5.1 Solvay Corporation Information

12.5.2 Solvay Overview

12.5.3 Solvay Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Solvay Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Products and Services

12.5.5 Solvay Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Solvay Recent Developments

12.6 Huntsman International LLC

12.6.1 Huntsman International LLC Corporation Information

12.6.2 Huntsman International LLC Overview

12.6.3 Huntsman International LLC Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Huntsman International LLC Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Products and Services

12.6.5 Huntsman International LLC Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Huntsman International LLC Recent Developments

12.7 Stepan Company

12.7.1 Stepan Company Corporation Information

12.7.2 Stepan Company Overview

12.7.3 Stepan Company Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Stepan Company Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Products and Services

12.7.5 Stepan Company Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Stepan Company Recent Developments

12.8 Henkel AG & Co

12.8.1 Henkel AG & Co Corporation Information

12.8.2 Henkel AG & Co Overview

12.8.3 Henkel AG & Co Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Henkel AG & Co Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Products and Services

12.8.5 Henkel AG & Co Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Henkel AG & Co Recent Developments

12.9 KGaA

12.9.1 KGaA Corporation Information

12.9.2 KGaA Overview

12.9.3 KGaA Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 KGaA Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Products and Services

12.9.5 KGaA Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 KGaA Recent Developments

12.10 Galaxy Surfactants

12.10.1 Galaxy Surfactants Corporation Information

12.10.2 Galaxy Surfactants Overview

12.10.3 Galaxy Surfactants Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Galaxy Surfactants Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Products and Services

12.10.5 Galaxy Surfactants Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Galaxy Surfactants Recent Developments

12.11 BASF (Thailand)

12.11.1 BASF (Thailand) Corporation Information

12.11.2 BASF (Thailand) Overview

12.11.3 BASF (Thailand) Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 BASF (Thailand) Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Products and Services

12.11.5 BASF (Thailand) Recent Developments

12.12 The Dow Chemical Company

12.12.1 The Dow Chemical Company Corporation Information

12.12.2 The Dow Chemical Company Overview

12.12.3 The Dow Chemical Company Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 The Dow Chemical Company Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Products and Services

12.12.5 The Dow Chemical Company Recent Developments

12.13 Kao Corporation

12.13.1 Kao Corporation Corporation Information

12.13.2 Kao Corporation Overview

12.13.3 Kao Corporation Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Kao Corporation Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Products and Services

12.13.5 Kao Corporation Recent Developments

12.14 Oxiteno

12.14.1 Oxiteno Corporation Information

12.14.2 Oxiteno Overview

12.14.3 Oxiteno Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Oxiteno Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Products and Services

12.14.5 Oxiteno Recent Developments

12.15 Godrej Industries Limited

12.15.1 Godrej Industries Limited Corporation Information

12.15.2 Godrej Industries Limited Overview

12.15.3 Godrej Industries Limited Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Godrej Industries Limited Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Products and Services

12.15.5 Godrej Industries Limited Recent Developments

12.16 Taiwan NJC Corporation

12.16.1 Taiwan NJC Corporation Corporation Information

12.16.2 Taiwan NJC Corporation Overview

12.16.3 Taiwan NJC Corporation Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Taiwan NJC Corporation Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Products and Services

12.16.5 Taiwan NJC Corporation Recent Developments

12.17 Evonik Industries AG

12.17.1 Evonik Industries AG Corporation Information

12.17.2 Evonik Industries AG Overview

12.17.3 Evonik Industries AG Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Evonik Industries AG Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Products and Services

12.17.5 Evonik Industries AG Recent Developments

12.18 Akzo Noble N.V.

12.18.1 Akzo Noble N.V. Corporation Information

12.18.2 Akzo Noble N.V. Overview

12.18.3 Akzo Noble N.V. Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Akzo Noble N.V. Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Products and Services

12.18.5 Akzo Noble N.V. Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Distributors

13.5 Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”