On a regional front, the production of "Smart Transportation" is estimated to remain concentrated in the countries of Asia Pacific. With the consumption witnessing an upward trend across the globe, the market for "Smart Transportation" is expected to remain driven throughout the forecast period. A larger proportion of "Smart Transportation" market is accounted for by the East Asia region. This is closely followed by North America "Smart Transportation" market. The consumption for "Smart Transportation" in South Asia region is expected to pace up over the forecast period to the rapidly expanding chemical industry in the region. Regions such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness a near average growth in the "Smart Transportation" market. With the most stringent implication of environmental policies in Europe, the region is expected to be one of the key regions to look out for over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, Cubic Corporation, General Electric, Thales Group, Accenture PLC and the WS Atkins.

Key Coverage of the Report

Regional Competitors product pipeline analysis

Demand and Supply Analysis

Market share analysis of the key industry players.

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market Segmentation:-

Segment by Type

By Product Type:

Advanced Traveler Information Systems (ATIC)

Advanced Transportation Management Systems (ATMS)

Advanced Transportation Pricing Systems (ATPS)

Advanced Public Transportation Systems (APTS)

Cooperative Vehicle Systems

Segment by Application

Traffic Management

Road Safety and Security

Parking Management

Public Transport

Automotive Telematics

Freight

Other

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

