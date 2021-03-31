Smart fitness is defined as the equipment are used for physical exercises and it helps in managing overall weight, improves physical stamina, as well as develop muscular strength. In 2013, according to an article published by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation analysis (United States), more than 30% of the world population was suffering from obesity and overweight. Hence, rising health issues such as obesity and overweight will affect the growth of the market in the future. In addition, growing awareness among people regarding the benefits of smart fitness is the major drivers which are propelling the growth of the market.

The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Apple Inc., (United States), Fitbit Inc., (United States), Garmin Ltd., (United States), Jawbone (United States), LG Electronics (South Korea), MAD Apparel, Inc. (United Kingdom), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., (South Korea), Sony Mobile Communications Inc., (Japan), Polar Electro (Finland).

Market Drivers

Growing Government Initiative Programs Related To Health Awareness

Rising Awareness among People Related To Health and Fitness

Rising Demand among the Growing Urban Population

Market Trend

Technology Advancement regarding Smart Fitness Products such as Peloton Tread and Black Box VR

Restraints

Issue related to High Initial Cost of Equipment

A problem regarding Power Consumption and Limited Battery Life of Smart Fitness Products

Challenges

High Prices of Smart Fitness Products

Lack of awareness of Smart Fitness Products

Failure to Achieve Long-Term Engagement and Unaddressed Regulatory Issues

The Global Smart Fitness Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Distribution Channels (Online Sales Channels {E-Commerce, Company Website}, Offline Sales Channels {Hypermarket, Brand Outlet, Retail Store}), Device (SmartWatch, Wristband, Smart Clothing, Smart Shoes, Bike Computers, Others)

A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Smart Fitness Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Smart Fitness Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Smart Fitness market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Smart Fitness Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Smart Fitness

Chapter 4: Presenting the Smart Fitness Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Smart Fitness market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

