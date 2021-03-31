The market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the smart bicycles market by components(e-Bike Lock, Anti-theft Features, smart bike monitoring system, custom sensors, and battery), by ride-sharing services(dockless, docked, and hybrid), by regions (Americas, APAC and EMEA). The market research report identifies Google, Mobike, OFO, Giant Bicycles, Beeline, oBike, Velospot, XBikes, and BCycle as the major vendors operating in the smart bicycles market.

Trends market research predicts that the smart bicycles market revenue is expected to reach $416.4 million by 2023 during the forecast period 2017–2023. Among the components segment, the smart bicycle owner’s average spending is around 12% of the cost of the vehicle to enable smart components on it. The e-bike lock system is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period to reach revenue of $123.1 million by 2023.

Among the ride-sharing services segment, the dockless bicycle sharing is popular because of the vast Chinese dockless ride-sharing service providers which have lead to low-cost manufacturing of bicycles in the areas. This has significantly reduced the cost per ride in Europe and North American countries as well. But these companies have not been able to protect the vehicles from being misused and theft resulting in the closure of their operations in few of the important cities. However, the dock-based and hybrid ride sharing models have been able to significantly focus on vehicle protection and safety norms despite the high cost of the ride.