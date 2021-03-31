Service Delivery Automation (SDA) refers to the automation of human actions by technology in an IT or business process. SDA has an ability to supplement legacy technologies with automated technologies that can streamline business process and minimalize disruption. Market players are focusing on technological developments. For instance, BMC Software Inc. announced a strategic partnership with Automation Anywhere, robotic process automation (RPA) provider to include RPA across service desk processes to extend the BMC Helix cognitive automation’s capabilities. Further, the emergence of artificial intelligence, machine learning, natural language processing, robotics, and others to improve service delivery automation process driving the demand for service delivery automation. According to AMA, the Global Service Delivery Automation market is expected to see growth rate of 26.93% and may see market size of USD17.51 Billion by 2025.

Latest released the research study on Global Service Delivery Automation Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Service Delivery Automation Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Service Delivery Automation. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM Corporation (United States), CA Technologies (United States), Automation Anywhere, Inc. (United States), Blue Prism Ltd. (United Kingdom), UiPath (Romania), Accenture (Ireland), Xerox (XAI) Corporation (United States), Celaton Ltd. (U.K.), Exilant Technologies Pvt. Ltd (India), IPsoft Pvt. Ltd. (India) and BMC Software Inc. (United States).

Market Drivers

Rising Need for Replacing Manpower with Automated Solutions to Deliver Quality Services

Emergence of ERP and Shared Device Concepts in Service Delivery Automation

Technological Advancement in Process Analytics

Market Trend

Emphasizing On Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing For Service Delivery Automation

Increasing Demand for Robotic-Enabled Delivery Automation Services

Restraints

High Initial Implementation Cost of Service Delivery Automation

Lack of Skilled Professionals to Adopt New Technology

Challenges

Lack of Awareness regarding Service Delivery Automation in Emerging Countries

The Global Service Delivery Automation Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (IT Process Automation (Infrastructure Automation Application Lifecycle Automation), Business Process Automation (Generic Automation, Process Specific Automation, Industry Specific Automation)), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT, Telecommunication & Media, Travel, Hospitality & Transportation, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing & Logistics, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Service Delivery Automation Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Service Delivery Automation market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Service Delivery Automation Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Service Delivery Automation

Chapter 4: Presenting the Service Delivery Automation Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Service Delivery Automation market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Service Delivery Automation market?

market? What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Service Delivery Automation market?

market? What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Service Delivery Automation market?

market? What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

