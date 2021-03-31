The practice management systems market was valued at US$ 3,143.76 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 6,740.84 million by 2027.

Practice management solutions enable co-ordination in organizational tasks and process through improved workflows. The solutions allow healthcare professionals to focus on offering quality care by lowing the administrative burden. The global practice management systems market is being driven by factors such as rising pressure on healthcare institutions to provide quality care at affordable costs and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases but increasing concerns of data privacy are anticipated to obstruct the practice management market growth. However, growing demand for automation in developed regions and need for intelligent software solutions with an aim to deal with shortage of primary healthcare resources & increasing patient pool in developing countries is likely offer significant opportunity for the growth of the global practice management systems market during the forecast period.

Market Insights

Rising pressure on healthcare institutions to provide quality care at affordable costs

Administrative tasks are one of the major challenges faced by healthcare providers, which impacts their overall performance. A core objective of healthcare solutions is to lower the functional and operational costs with an aim to reduce the overall cost of healthcare. Currently, the healthcare sector is under a constant pressure to condense the healthcare delivery costs, which calls for enhancements in evidence-based patient care and health plans, improvements in regulations management strategies, and consolidation of healthcare systems. Such conditions are likely to boost the growth of the practice management systems market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, healthcare facilities are focusing on reducing administration errors. Practice management software can achieve this goal along with efficient patient scheduling and communication in lesser financial burden. This, combined with lucrative reimbursement policies are projected to drive the practice management systems market growth.

