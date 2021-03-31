According to a recent study published by Fact.MR, demand for polyamide in e-mobility market is likely to increase at over 6% in 2019 over 2018. The Fact.MR report finds that the electric vehicle stock will reach nearly 5 million in 2019. Growing awareness among automakers about multitude of benefits of using polyamide in e-mobility market. Thereby, Fact.MR opines that, this is expected to create numerous opportunities for polyamide manufacturers in the e-mobility market in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

The latest development in e-mobility segment along with strategic focus of prominent market players pertaining to demand of plastic and polyamide in e-mobility is incorporated in each company profile. Additionally, profiled players are mapped for their relative e-mobility infrastructure and capacity readiness.

In the report, polyamide suppliers in e-mobility are divided according to the manufacturers of polyamide and manufacturers of electronic automotive components. Polyamide suppliers in e-mobility featured in the report are Arkema SA, Lanxess AG, DowDuPont Inc., BASF SE, EMS Group, and UBE Industries Ltd. Component manufactures featured in the report are Ashok Minda Group, CIE Automotive, Teijin Limited, Flex-N-Gate, IAC Group LLC, Magna International, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., Samvardhana Motherson Group, and Nifco Inc.

Segmentation

In order to provide detailed information about the polyamide in e-mobility market in the most comprehensible manner, the Fact.MR report divides polyamide in e-mobility market into its three broad sub-segments – vehicle types, applications, and regions.

Based on the vehicle types, polyamide in e-mobility market is segmented into three main types – hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and electric vehicles (EVs). According to its applications, polyamide in e-mobility market is broadly segmented into four categories – electric/electronic components, under-bonnet components, vehicle exterior, and vehicle interior. Based on regions, the polyamide in e-mobility market is segmented into four main geographical regions – North America, Europe, Japan, and Asia Pacific region Excluding Japan.

Additional Questions Answered

The report on polyamide in e-mobility market provides detailed information about growth prospects of the polyamide in e-mobility market, which includes detailed information about the micro and macroeconomic factors triggering or hampering demand for polyamide in e-mobility market.

The report also answers important, market-related questions for new manufacturers of polyamide in e-mobility market, which can help them to adopt appropriate business strategies and establish a stronger presence in the market. Some the questions answered in the polyamide in e-mobility market report include

Which is the most important factor which is continue to boost adoption of polyamide in e-mobility market in coming future?

Why is the APEJ market creating the most lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of polyamide in e-mobility market?

What are the risks that manufacturers and suppliers of polyamide in e-mobility market must be careful about?

What are the winning strategies adopted by leading manufacturers of polyamide in e-mobility market?

How are the leading manufacturers of polyamide in e-mobility market improving quality and mechanical properties of polyamide?

