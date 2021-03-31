LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Plasterboard Screw Market Insights and Forecast 2021-2027” assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Market players, stakeholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them achieve their mission-critical priorities when operating in the global Plasterboard Screw market. The experienced research analysts who have authored the report offer useful guidance to capitalize on market opportunities that matter the most. The guidelines offered in the report also help to find effective solutions to certain business issues related to the global Plasterboard Screw market. With strong data and metrics, verified peer-driven research, and forward-thinking insights, the analysis provided in the report helps to make the right business decisions.

One of the important sections of the research study includes the company profiling of key figures of the global Plasterboard Screw market. The authors of the report closely analyze all of the leading companies considered for the research study on the basis of different factors such as their main business, gross margin, and markets served. They also take into account their prices, revenue, and production apart from the specification and application of their products. The review period considered here is of nine years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Plasterboard Screw Market Research Report: Fastenal, KAMAX, Acument Global Technologies, Dokka Fasteners, Arconic (Alcoa), Gem-Year, Infasco, Marmon, Stanley Black & Decker, Nucor Fastener, CISER, LISI Group, Sundram Fasteners, TR Fastenings, Shanghai Tianbao Fastener Manufacturing, Cooper & Turner, Ganter, XINXING FASTENERS, ATF, Oglaend System, Nitto Seiko Co., Ltd., Penn Engineering, Big Bolt Nut

Global Plasterboard Screw Market by Type: Steel Type, Copper Type, Aluminum Type, Others

Global Plasterboard Screw Market by Application: Automotive Industry, Machinery Industry, Construction Industry, MRO, Others

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Plasterboard Screw market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Plasterboard Screw market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Plasterboard Screw market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

What to expect in our report?

(1) A complete section of the Plasterboard Screw report is dedicated for market dynamics, which include influence factors, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends.

(2) Another broad section of the research study is reserved for regional analysis of the global Plasterboard Screw market where important regions and countries are assessed for their growth potential, consumption, market share, and other vital factors indicating their market growth.

(3) Players can use the competitive analysis provided in the report to build new strategies or fine-tune their existing ones to rise above market challenges and increase their share of the global Plasterboard Screw market.

(4) The report also discusses competitive situation and trends and sheds light on company expansions and merger and acquisition taking place in the global Plasterboard Screw market. Moreover, it brings to light the market concentration rate and market shares of top three and five players.

(5) Readers are provided with findings and conclusion of the research study provided in the Plasterboard Screw report.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plasterboard Screw Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Plasterboard Screw Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Steel Type

1.2.3 Copper Type

1.2.4 Aluminum Type

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Plasterboard Screw Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive Industry

1.3.3 Machinery Industry

1.3.4 Construction Industry

1.3.5 MRO

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Plasterboard Screw Production

2.1 Global Plasterboard Screw Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Plasterboard Screw Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Plasterboard Screw Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Plasterboard Screw Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Plasterboard Screw Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Plasterboard Screw Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Plasterboard Screw Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Plasterboard Screw Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Plasterboard Screw Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Plasterboard Screw Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Plasterboard Screw Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Plasterboard Screw Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Plasterboard Screw Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Plasterboard Screw Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Plasterboard Screw Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Plasterboard Screw Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Plasterboard Screw Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Plasterboard Screw Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Plasterboard Screw Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plasterboard Screw Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Plasterboard Screw Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Plasterboard Screw Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Plasterboard Screw Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plasterboard Screw Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Plasterboard Screw Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Plasterboard Screw Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Plasterboard Screw Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Plasterboard Screw Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Plasterboard Screw Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Plasterboard Screw Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Plasterboard Screw Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Plasterboard Screw Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Plasterboard Screw Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Plasterboard Screw Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Plasterboard Screw Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Plasterboard Screw Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Plasterboard Screw Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Plasterboard Screw Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Plasterboard Screw Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Plasterboard Screw Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Plasterboard Screw Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Plasterboard Screw Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Plasterboard Screw Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Plasterboard Screw Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Plasterboard Screw Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Plasterboard Screw Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Plasterboard Screw Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Plasterboard Screw Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Plasterboard Screw Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Plasterboard Screw Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Plasterboard Screw Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Plasterboard Screw Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Plasterboard Screw Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Plasterboard Screw Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Plasterboard Screw Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Plasterboard Screw Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Plasterboard Screw Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Plasterboard Screw Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Plasterboard Screw Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Plasterboard Screw Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Plasterboard Screw Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Plasterboard Screw Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Plasterboard Screw Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Plasterboard Screw Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Plasterboard Screw Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Plasterboard Screw Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Plasterboard Screw Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Plasterboard Screw Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Plasterboard Screw Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Plasterboard Screw Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Plasterboard Screw Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Plasterboard Screw Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Plasterboard Screw Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Plasterboard Screw Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Plasterboard Screw Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Plasterboard Screw Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Plasterboard Screw Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Plasterboard Screw Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Plasterboard Screw Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Plasterboard Screw Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Plasterboard Screw Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Plasterboard Screw Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Plasterboard Screw Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Plasterboard Screw Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Plasterboard Screw Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Plasterboard Screw Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plasterboard Screw Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plasterboard Screw Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Plasterboard Screw Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plasterboard Screw Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plasterboard Screw Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Plasterboard Screw Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Plasterboard Screw Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Plasterboard Screw Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Fastenal

12.1.1 Fastenal Corporation Information

12.1.2 Fastenal Overview

12.1.3 Fastenal Plasterboard Screw Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Fastenal Plasterboard Screw Product Description

12.1.5 Fastenal Recent Developments

12.2 KAMAX

12.2.1 KAMAX Corporation Information

12.2.2 KAMAX Overview

12.2.3 KAMAX Plasterboard Screw Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 KAMAX Plasterboard Screw Product Description

12.2.5 KAMAX Recent Developments

12.3 Acument Global Technologies

12.3.1 Acument Global Technologies Corporation Information

12.3.2 Acument Global Technologies Overview

12.3.3 Acument Global Technologies Plasterboard Screw Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Acument Global Technologies Plasterboard Screw Product Description

12.3.5 Acument Global Technologies Recent Developments

12.4 Dokka Fasteners

12.4.1 Dokka Fasteners Corporation Information

12.4.2 Dokka Fasteners Overview

12.4.3 Dokka Fasteners Plasterboard Screw Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Dokka Fasteners Plasterboard Screw Product Description

12.4.5 Dokka Fasteners Recent Developments

12.5 Arconic (Alcoa)

12.5.1 Arconic (Alcoa) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Arconic (Alcoa) Overview

12.5.3 Arconic (Alcoa) Plasterboard Screw Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Arconic (Alcoa) Plasterboard Screw Product Description

12.5.5 Arconic (Alcoa) Recent Developments

12.6 Gem-Year

12.6.1 Gem-Year Corporation Information

12.6.2 Gem-Year Overview

12.6.3 Gem-Year Plasterboard Screw Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Gem-Year Plasterboard Screw Product Description

12.6.5 Gem-Year Recent Developments

12.7 Infasco

12.7.1 Infasco Corporation Information

12.7.2 Infasco Overview

12.7.3 Infasco Plasterboard Screw Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Infasco Plasterboard Screw Product Description

12.7.5 Infasco Recent Developments

12.8 Marmon

12.8.1 Marmon Corporation Information

12.8.2 Marmon Overview

12.8.3 Marmon Plasterboard Screw Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Marmon Plasterboard Screw Product Description

12.8.5 Marmon Recent Developments

12.9 Stanley Black & Decker

12.9.1 Stanley Black & Decker Corporation Information

12.9.2 Stanley Black & Decker Overview

12.9.3 Stanley Black & Decker Plasterboard Screw Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Stanley Black & Decker Plasterboard Screw Product Description

12.9.5 Stanley Black & Decker Recent Developments

12.10 Nucor Fastener

12.10.1 Nucor Fastener Corporation Information

12.10.2 Nucor Fastener Overview

12.10.3 Nucor Fastener Plasterboard Screw Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Nucor Fastener Plasterboard Screw Product Description

12.10.5 Nucor Fastener Recent Developments

12.11 CISER

12.11.1 CISER Corporation Information

12.11.2 CISER Overview

12.11.3 CISER Plasterboard Screw Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 CISER Plasterboard Screw Product Description

12.11.5 CISER Recent Developments

12.12 LISI Group

12.12.1 LISI Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 LISI Group Overview

12.12.3 LISI Group Plasterboard Screw Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 LISI Group Plasterboard Screw Product Description

12.12.5 LISI Group Recent Developments

12.13 Sundram Fasteners

12.13.1 Sundram Fasteners Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sundram Fasteners Overview

12.13.3 Sundram Fasteners Plasterboard Screw Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Sundram Fasteners Plasterboard Screw Product Description

12.13.5 Sundram Fasteners Recent Developments

12.14 TR Fastenings

12.14.1 TR Fastenings Corporation Information

12.14.2 TR Fastenings Overview

12.14.3 TR Fastenings Plasterboard Screw Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 TR Fastenings Plasterboard Screw Product Description

12.14.5 TR Fastenings Recent Developments

12.15 Shanghai Tianbao Fastener Manufacturing

12.15.1 Shanghai Tianbao Fastener Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.15.2 Shanghai Tianbao Fastener Manufacturing Overview

12.15.3 Shanghai Tianbao Fastener Manufacturing Plasterboard Screw Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Shanghai Tianbao Fastener Manufacturing Plasterboard Screw Product Description

12.15.5 Shanghai Tianbao Fastener Manufacturing Recent Developments

12.16 Cooper & Turner

12.16.1 Cooper & Turner Corporation Information

12.16.2 Cooper & Turner Overview

12.16.3 Cooper & Turner Plasterboard Screw Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Cooper & Turner Plasterboard Screw Product Description

12.16.5 Cooper & Turner Recent Developments

12.17 Ganter

12.17.1 Ganter Corporation Information

12.17.2 Ganter Overview

12.17.3 Ganter Plasterboard Screw Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Ganter Plasterboard Screw Product Description

12.17.5 Ganter Recent Developments

12.18 XINXING FASTENERS

12.18.1 XINXING FASTENERS Corporation Information

12.18.2 XINXING FASTENERS Overview

12.18.3 XINXING FASTENERS Plasterboard Screw Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 XINXING FASTENERS Plasterboard Screw Product Description

12.18.5 XINXING FASTENERS Recent Developments

12.19 ATF

12.19.1 ATF Corporation Information

12.19.2 ATF Overview

12.19.3 ATF Plasterboard Screw Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 ATF Plasterboard Screw Product Description

12.19.5 ATF Recent Developments

12.20 Oglaend System

12.20.1 Oglaend System Corporation Information

12.20.2 Oglaend System Overview

12.20.3 Oglaend System Plasterboard Screw Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Oglaend System Plasterboard Screw Product Description

12.20.5 Oglaend System Recent Developments

12.21 Nitto Seiko Co., Ltd.

12.21.1 Nitto Seiko Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.21.2 Nitto Seiko Co., Ltd. Overview

12.21.3 Nitto Seiko Co., Ltd. Plasterboard Screw Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Nitto Seiko Co., Ltd. Plasterboard Screw Product Description

12.21.5 Nitto Seiko Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.22 Penn Engineering

12.22.1 Penn Engineering Corporation Information

12.22.2 Penn Engineering Overview

12.22.3 Penn Engineering Plasterboard Screw Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Penn Engineering Plasterboard Screw Product Description

12.22.5 Penn Engineering Recent Developments

12.23 Big Bolt Nut

12.23.1 Big Bolt Nut Corporation Information

12.23.2 Big Bolt Nut Overview

12.23.3 Big Bolt Nut Plasterboard Screw Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Big Bolt Nut Plasterboard Screw Product Description

12.23.5 Big Bolt Nut Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Plasterboard Screw Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Plasterboard Screw Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Plasterboard Screw Production Mode & Process

13.4 Plasterboard Screw Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Plasterboard Screw Sales Channels

13.4.2 Plasterboard Screw Distributors

13.5 Plasterboard Screw Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Plasterboard Screw Industry Trends

14.2 Plasterboard Screw Market Drivers

14.3 Plasterboard Screw Market Challenges

14.4 Plasterboard Screw Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Plasterboard Screw Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

