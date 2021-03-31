AMA Research recently released a comprehensive study of 150+ pages on ‘Piston Engines’ market with detailed insights on growth factors. Post covid scenario and competitive strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Gobler Hirthmotoren GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), JABIRU France (France), VITTORAZI MOTORS (Italy), Sodemo Aero Engine Products, Austro Engine GmbH (Austria), CORS-AIR MOTORS (Italy), VENTURA ULM (France), Pure Power fm Maro Srl, MINARI ENGINES (Italy), Rotax Aircraft Engines (Austria) and SIMONINI Racing srl (Italy) etc.

A piston engine is a reciprocating engine which uses reciprocating piston to convert pressure into rotary motion which in turn drive the vehicle. Recently, there has been introduction of technically advanced engine such as variable valve technology (VVT), turbocharger technology as well as common rail direct injection (CRDI) which are capable in producing high power and torque desired for luxury vehicles, which in turn supplemented the growth of piston engine. Additionally, stringent regulatory norms led to introduction of lightweight vehicles, which further provide a lucrative opportunity for OEMs to cash on.

Market Segmentation

by Type (2-stroke, 4-stroke), Application (ULM, Paramotors, Light Aircraft, Helicopter, UAVS, Ultralight Trikes, Others), Capacity (<5L, 5.1L-10L, >10L), Fuel Type (Diesel, Gasoline, Others)

Market Drivers

Growing Automobile Production Worldwide

Rising Demand for Engine Downsizing

Market Trend

Rising Demand for High Torque and Power Engines to be Use in premium Cars

Rising Demand for Engine with Less Emission

Restraints

High Cost of Piston Engines in Aftermarket

Growing Demand of Electrical Vehicles

Opportunities

Growing Automobile Sales in Asia Pacific

Introduction of Technically Advanced Piston Engines

Challenges

Strict Regulatory Frameworks Regarding Reduction of Carbon Footprints

Complexity

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

Executive Summary

Global Piston Engines Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc] Global Piston Engines Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025) Market Size by Type

Global Piston Engines Revenue by Type

Global Piston Engines Volume by Type

Global Piston Engines Price by Type

Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Piston Engines Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

Manufacturers Profiles Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

