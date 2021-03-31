Protection from increasing security breaches and unauthorized access to sensitive data, the growing trend of bring your own device, and growing demand from various industry verticals are the major drivers propelling the growth of the personal identity management market. Based on the deployment mode, the market has been categorized into cloud-based and on-premises. The demand for personal identity management has been increased significantly from the industry verticals such as BFSI government, telecom and IT, retail and CPG, energy and utilities, education, manufacturing, and healthcare and life sciences, among others.

The in-depth information by segments of the Global Personal Identity Management market helps monitor future profitability & to make critical decisions for growth. The information on drivers, trends and market developments focuses technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure industry players of the Global Personal Identity Management Market IBM Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), VMware, Inc. (United States), CA Technologies (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Dell Software (United States), Okta, Inc. (United States), Hitachi Id Systems, Inc. (Canada), Netiq. (United States), Sailpoint Technologies, Inc. (United States)



Latest launched research document on Global Personal Identity Management Market study of 132 Pages provides detailed analysis with presentable graphs, charts and tables. The Research Study presents a complete assessment of the Market and highlights future trend, growth factors & drivers, leaders opinions, facts, and primary validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Personal Identity Management Forecast till 2025*.

Market Trends

Increased Demand for Cloud-based Deployments

Drivers

Protection from Increasing Security Breaches and Unauthorized Access to Sensitive Data

Growing Trend of Bring Your Own Device

Growing Demand from Banking, Telecommunication, IT Industries, and Others Industry Verticals

Restraints

Disappointment from the Existing Defense Mechanism

Challenges

Need for Meeting the Requirements of the Internet of Things

Global Personal Identity Management Market Segmentation by Application (Access control, Content management), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government, Telecom and IT, Retail and CPG, Energy and Utilities, Education, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life sciences, Others), Service (Professional services {Training and education services, Consulting services, Support and maintenance services}, Managed services)

The Global Personal Identity Management is estimated at US$ XX million in 2019 and will reach US$ YY million by the end of 2025, growing at compound annual growth rate of ZZ% during 2019-2025.

Geographical Analysis: Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc

** For global or regional version of report, list of countries by region are listed below can be provided as part of customization at minimum cost.

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc)

For detailed insights on Global Personal Identity Management Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players (2018-2020), Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

In this study, the years taken into consideration to estimate the market size of Global Personal Identity Management are: History Year: 2016-2019; Base Year: 2020; Forecast Year 2021 to 2026

Key Target Stakeholders Covered in Study:

==> Personal Identity Management Manufacturers

==> Global Personal Identity Management Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

==> Personal Identity Management Component / Raw Material Producers

==> Downstream Vendors

