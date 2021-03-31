An exclusive Human Microbiome Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions including North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by components, end users, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts (key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPBT00002233/

The human microbiome market is expected to reach US$ 1,873.53 million in 2027 from US$ 356.29 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Top Key Players:

Enterome

Rebiotix Inc.

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

Osel Inc.

Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc.

DuPont

BiomX Ltd

MaaT Pharma

Eligo Bioscience

Human Microbiome Market report also provide a in-depth understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of last three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Human Microbiome Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Based on product, the human microbiome market is segmented into probiotics, foods, prebiotics, medical foods, diagnostic devices, drugs, and supplements. In 2019, the probiotics segment held the largest share of the human microbiome market. This segment is expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to increasing health concerns; growing awareness regarding the relation of nutrition, diet, and health; and increasing probiotics market penetration in dairy and other foods. Furthermore, the prebiotics segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Market Insights

Increasing Incidence of Lifestyle Diseases

Over the past few decades, human microbiome is related to lifestyle diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and obesity. Changes in lifestyles and societal norms influence the microbiome at each stage of life. Altering the human microbiome can help in eliminating such lifestyle diseases. As per the World health organization in 2016, 13% of the world population (adults) were obese. According to the “The New Era of Treatment for Obesity and Metabolic Disorders: Evidence and Expectations for Gut Microbiome Transplantation” published in 2016, microbes residing in the human gastrointestinal tract act as an endocrine organ, whose composition and functionality contribute to the development of obesity. Therefore, fecal/gut microbiome transplantation (GMT), which involves the transfer of feces from a healthy donor to the patient, is a potential treatment for obesity.

Human Microbiome Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Human Microbiome Market with the detailed segmentation by components, end user, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall Human Microbiome industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Human Microbiome Market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Human Microbiome industry. It provides market estimation and forecasting of the Human Microbiome market for the period of 2018 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2019-2027 as the forecast period. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SCAM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

Purchase this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPBT00002233/

Reason to Buy

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Human Microbiome Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Human Microbiome Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth at a certain extent.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.theinsightpartners.com/