Non-halogenated flame retardants are additives used in polymers to increase fire resistance in case of ignition and slow down the spread of fire. Non-halogenated flame retardants do not make a polymer non-combustible; they help resist fire and generate less heat.

The non-halogenated flame retardants market has witnessed significant growth due to the stringent government regulations regarding fire safety. Moreover, growing use of polymers in various industries such as electronics, building & construction, transportation, and textiles provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the non-halogenated flame retardants market. However, rise in environmental awareness in developed regions is projected to boost the overall growth of the non-halogenated flame retardants market in the forecast period.

The “Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the non-halogenated flame retardants market with detailed market segmentation product, application, end use, and geography. The global non-halogenated flame retardants market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading non-halogenated flame retardants market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global non-halogenated flame retardants market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end use. On the basis of product, the global non-halogenated flame retardants market is divided into aluminum hydroxide, phosphorous based, and others. On the basis of application, the global non-halogenated flame retardants market is divided into polyolefins, epoxy resin, upe, pvc, etp, rubber, styrenics. on the basis of application, the global non-halogenated flame retardants market is divided into construction, electrical, and transportation.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global non-halogenated flame retardants market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The non-halogenated flame retardants market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report also includes the profiles affecting the non-halogenated flame retardants market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the non-halogenated flame retardants market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the non-halogenated flame retardants market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as type launches, type approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from non-halogenated flame retardants market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for non-halogenated flame retardants in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the non-halogenated flame retardants market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the non-halogenated flame retardants market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Albemarle Corporation

BASF SE.

Chemtura Corporation

Clariant International Ltd.

DSM

Dupont

Huber Engineered Materials

Italmatch,

Lanxess

Thor Group Ltd.

