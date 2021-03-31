The updated study released on ‘Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market’ by Market Industry Reports is an ideal representation of all the ongoing happenings and activities in the market to help the manufacturers and the market player in planning crucial profitable strategies for the forecast period 2020 – 2030. The statistical research report presents recent industry insights, product analysis, historical data, and current information for offering a better market picture to the market players. Industry players can hence plan effective strategies for future and lead the market substantially. With higher profitability, market players can penetrate deeply in the Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market and ultimately emerge by implementing right strategies.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the global nerve repair & regeneration market accounted for over US$ 6.0 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market include:

Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Stryker, Axogen Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, NEVRO CORP., NeuroPace, Inc., LivaNova PLC., and Synapse Biomedical Inc., among others.

Technological advancements as well as new product launches will fuel the growth of the nerve repair & regeneration market. For instance, in Nov 2019, NEVRO CORP. launched the Senza Omnia Spinal Cord Stimulation System in the U.S. This SCS system is designed in a way that will enable it to deliver Nevro’s proprietary HF10 therapy in addition to all other available SCS frequencies. The system comprises of three new components – The first element is a new programmer that creates facilitates physicians to offer a wider array of waveforms across the full SCS frequency spectrum; the second element of the system is a redesigned patient remote that is smaller and more intuitive for patients to utilize and helps to enhance their experiences and the third element is an updated and upgradeable implantable pulse generator

The Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Product (Neurostimulation & Neuromodulation Devices and Biomaterials), Surgery Type (Nerve Grafting, Direct Neuropathy, Neurostimulation & Neuromodulation Surgeries, and Stem Cell Therapy)

