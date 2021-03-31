“

The report titled Global Naphthol Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Naphthol market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Naphthol market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Naphthol market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Naphthol market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Naphthol report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Naphthol report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Naphthol market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Naphthol market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Naphthol market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Naphthol market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Naphthol market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF SE, Arkema Group, Clariant AG, Koppers, Rütgers Group, Giovanni Bozzetto S.P.A., King Industries, Cromomgenia Units, Evonik Industries AG., KAO Corporation, Huntsman International

Market Segmentation by Product: Pharmaceutical Grade

Chemical Grade



Market Segmentation by Application: Medicine

Dye

Spices

Other



The Naphthol Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Naphthol market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Naphthol market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Naphthol market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Naphthol industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Naphthol market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Naphthol market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Naphthol market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Naphthol Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Naphthol Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.2.3 Chemical Grade

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Naphthol Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Medicine

1.3.3 Dye

1.3.4 Spices

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Naphthol Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Naphthol Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Naphthol Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Naphthol Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Naphthol Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Naphthol Industry Trends

2.4.2 Naphthol Market Drivers

2.4.3 Naphthol Market Challenges

2.4.4 Naphthol Market Restraints

3 Global Naphthol Sales

3.1 Global Naphthol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Naphthol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Naphthol Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Naphthol Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Naphthol Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Naphthol Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Naphthol Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Naphthol Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Naphthol Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Naphthol Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Naphthol Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Naphthol Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Naphthol Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Naphthol Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Naphthol Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Naphthol Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Naphthol Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Naphthol Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Naphthol Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Naphthol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Naphthol Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Naphthol Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Naphthol Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Naphthol Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Naphthol Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Naphthol Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Naphthol Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Naphthol Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Naphthol Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Naphthol Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Naphthol Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Naphthol Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Naphthol Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Naphthol Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Naphthol Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Naphthol Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Naphthol Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Naphthol Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Naphthol Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Naphthol Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Naphthol Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Naphthol Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Naphthol Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Naphthol Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Naphthol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Naphthol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Naphthol Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Naphthol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Naphthol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Naphthol Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Naphthol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Naphthol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Naphthol Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Naphthol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Naphthol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Naphthol Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Naphthol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Naphthol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Naphthol Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Naphthol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Naphthol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Naphthol Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Naphthol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Naphthol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Naphthol Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Naphthol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Naphthol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Naphthol Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Naphthol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Naphthol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Naphthol Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Naphthol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Naphthol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Naphthol Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Naphthol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Naphthol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Naphthol Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Naphthol Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Naphthol Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Naphthol Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Naphthol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Naphthol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Naphthol Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Naphthol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Naphthol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Naphthol Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Naphthol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Naphthol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Naphthol Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Naphthol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Naphthol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Naphthol Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Naphthol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Naphthol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Naphthol Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Naphthol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Naphthol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Naphthol Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Naphthol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Naphthol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Naphthol Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Naphthol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Naphthol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF SE

12.1.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF SE Overview

12.1.3 BASF SE Naphthol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF SE Naphthol Products and Services

12.1.5 BASF SE Naphthol SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 BASF SE Recent Developments

12.2 Arkema Group

12.2.1 Arkema Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Arkema Group Overview

12.2.3 Arkema Group Naphthol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Arkema Group Naphthol Products and Services

12.2.5 Arkema Group Naphthol SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Arkema Group Recent Developments

12.3 Clariant AG

12.3.1 Clariant AG Corporation Information

12.3.2 Clariant AG Overview

12.3.3 Clariant AG Naphthol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Clariant AG Naphthol Products and Services

12.3.5 Clariant AG Naphthol SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Clariant AG Recent Developments

12.4 Koppers

12.4.1 Koppers Corporation Information

12.4.2 Koppers Overview

12.4.3 Koppers Naphthol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Koppers Naphthol Products and Services

12.4.5 Koppers Naphthol SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Koppers Recent Developments

12.5 Rütgers Group

12.5.1 Rütgers Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 Rütgers Group Overview

12.5.3 Rütgers Group Naphthol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Rütgers Group Naphthol Products and Services

12.5.5 Rütgers Group Naphthol SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Rütgers Group Recent Developments

12.6 Giovanni Bozzetto S.P.A.

12.6.1 Giovanni Bozzetto S.P.A. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Giovanni Bozzetto S.P.A. Overview

12.6.3 Giovanni Bozzetto S.P.A. Naphthol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Giovanni Bozzetto S.P.A. Naphthol Products and Services

12.6.5 Giovanni Bozzetto S.P.A. Naphthol SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Giovanni Bozzetto S.P.A. Recent Developments

12.7 King Industries

12.7.1 King Industries Corporation Information

12.7.2 King Industries Overview

12.7.3 King Industries Naphthol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 King Industries Naphthol Products and Services

12.7.5 King Industries Naphthol SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 King Industries Recent Developments

12.8 Cromomgenia Units

12.8.1 Cromomgenia Units Corporation Information

12.8.2 Cromomgenia Units Overview

12.8.3 Cromomgenia Units Naphthol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Cromomgenia Units Naphthol Products and Services

12.8.5 Cromomgenia Units Naphthol SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Cromomgenia Units Recent Developments

12.9 Evonik Industries AG.

12.9.1 Evonik Industries AG. Corporation Information

12.9.2 Evonik Industries AG. Overview

12.9.3 Evonik Industries AG. Naphthol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Evonik Industries AG. Naphthol Products and Services

12.9.5 Evonik Industries AG. Naphthol SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Evonik Industries AG. Recent Developments

12.10 KAO Corporation

12.10.1 KAO Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 KAO Corporation Overview

12.10.3 KAO Corporation Naphthol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 KAO Corporation Naphthol Products and Services

12.10.5 KAO Corporation Naphthol SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 KAO Corporation Recent Developments

12.11 Huntsman International

12.11.1 Huntsman International Corporation Information

12.11.2 Huntsman International Overview

12.11.3 Huntsman International Naphthol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Huntsman International Naphthol Products and Services

12.11.5 Huntsman International Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Naphthol Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Naphthol Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Naphthol Production Mode & Process

13.4 Naphthol Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Naphthol Sales Channels

13.4.2 Naphthol Distributors

13.5 Naphthol Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”