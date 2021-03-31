The Market Eagle

Motorcycle Tires Market May See Big Move | Apollo Tires, Bridgestone, CEAT

Mar 31, 2021

AMA Research recently released a comprehensive study of 150+ pages on ‘Motorcycle Tires’ market  with detailed insights on growth factors. Post covid scenario and competitive strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Apollo Tires Ltd. (India), Bridgestone Corporation (Japan), CEAT Limited (India), Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), JK Tire & Industrie (India), Kenda Rubber Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), MRF Limited (India), PT Gajah Tunggal TBK (Indonesia), Multi Strada Arah Sarana (Indonesia) and Rinaldi S/A Industria de Pneumaticos etc.

Motorcycle Tires, known as the outer part of motorcycle wheels which provides a clear development of steady improvement in grip, allows better acceleration, absorbs surface irregularities, and turning. All these features improve the stability, durability, and reliability of motorcycle. These tiers are made up of natural rubber or a combination of both natural and synthetic rubber which enables to provide the better performance by the tiers. Motorcycle tires are the most important part of a vehicle which ensures the complete safety of a person. Increasing usage of a motorcycle in APAC regions are driving the market of motorcycle tires.

 

Market Segmentation

by  Type (Tubed Tire, Tubeless Tire, Solid Tire, Sport Street Tires, Slick Tires, Cruiser Tires, Off-Road Tires, Touring Tires), Application (Scooters, Mopeds, Others), Bike Type  (Dirt bikes, Touring bikes, Sportbikes, Cruiser bikes), Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket)

Influencing Market Trend

  • Growing Popularity of Self-Inflating Tires among Racers is a Key Trend
  • Increasing Demand for Fossil-Free Tires
  • Use of Dandelion Rubber in Place of Natural Rubber

 

Market Drivers

  • Rising Growth Owing to the Growing Culture of Racing and Touring
  • Increasing Investments by Manufacturers on Smart Tires
  • Rising Automotive Sector Globally

 

Opportunities

  • Growing Demand for Motorcycles in APAC
  • Increase in the Income of People, Will Witness an Increase in the Purchase of Motorcycles in Developing Regions

 

Restraints

  • Increasing Prices of Raw Materials

 

Challenges

  • Issue Related to the Counterfeit Product of Tiers
  • Intense Competition between Tire Manufacturers

 

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

 

Extracts from TOC

 

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

…..

  1. Executive Summary

Global Motorcycle Tires Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

  1. Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]
  2. Global Motorcycle Tires Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)
  3. Market Size by Type

Global Motorcycle Tires Revenue by Type

Global Motorcycle Tires Volume by Type

Global Motorcycle Tires Price by Type

  1. Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Motorcycle Tires Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

  1. Manufacturers Profiles
  2. Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

 

