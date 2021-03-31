MARKET INTRODUCTION

Metal scavengers are basically known as operative silica gels that are designed to respond and bind excess metal complexes. Metal scavenging agents own a broad spectrum of utilization, including catalytic converters for aircraft cabins also fuel inerting, cathode materials, e-mobility. Additionally, it serves next-generation technology solutions. Metal scavenging agents are functionalized elements that can explore lingering metals from dynamic pharmaceutical fixings or waste streams. These metal searching specialists can besides be utilized at a high liking towards precise metal debris.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The metal scavenging market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as wider application water treatment, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, chemicals, pulp and paper, and others. Metal composites are widely employed in medicinal and organic chemistry as catalysts or reactants. Metal scavenging agents provide an exceptional solution for issues concerning palladium removal, primarily at low metal levels. Owing to all these factors, the demand for metal scavengers is mounting. Silica-based metal scavenging agents took a major share of the global market since silica-based metal scavenging agents offer several advantages, including superior extraction of metal, no leaching, excellent range of metal affinities, high selectivity, solvent compatibility, easy scalability, fast kinetics, cost-efficient, and thermal and mechanical stability. However, the high cost of metal scavenging agents may hamper the growth of the metal scavenging market. Nevertheless, with the steady growth in the water treatment industry and chemical industry, there are opportunities for the market players to invest in this market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Metal Scavenging Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the metal scavenging market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-use industry, property, and geography. The global metal scavenging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading metal scavenging market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global metal scavenging market is segmented on the basis of type and end-use industry. On the basis of type, the metal scavenging market is segmented into alumina-based, carbon-based, silica-based, resin-based, and others. The metal scavenging market on the basis of the end-use industry is classified into water treatment, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, chemicals, pulp and paper, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global metal scavenging market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The metal scavenging market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report also includes the profiles affecting the metal scavenging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the metal scavenging market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover various key developments in the global metal scavenging market. Various companies are focusing growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Some of the growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from metal scavenging market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for metal scavenging in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the metal scavenging market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the metal scavenging market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

BASF SE

Biotage

Johnson Matthey

PhosphonicS Ltd.

PROCHEM

SiliCycle Inc.

SUEZ

Others

