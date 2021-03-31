The updated study released on ‘Medical Aesthetics Market’ by Market Industry Reports is an ideal representation of all the ongoing happenings and activities in the market to help the manufacturers and the market player in planning crucial profitable strategies for the forecast period 2020 – 2030. The statistical research report presents recent industry insights, product analysis, historical data, and current information for offering a better market picture to the market players. Industry players can hence plan effective strategies for future and lead the market substantially. With higher profitability, market players can penetrate deeply in the Medical Aesthetics Market and ultimately emerge by implementing right strategies.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Medical Aesthetics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global medical aesthetics market is estimated to be over US$ 9.0 Bn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2019 to 2030.

Cutera, Inc., Cynosure (Hologic), Alma Lasers, Ltd. (Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.), Galderma, Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson), Syneron Medical Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA., Solta Medical, Inc., Lumenis Ltd., and El.En. S.P.A. among others.

Over the years, the emergence of medical tourism as a popular and profitable industry has played a vital role in contributing to the growth of the global medical aesthetic industry. Several countries, namely India, Turkey, Thailand, Brazil and other developing countries have emerged as essential contributors to global medical tourism industry. Multiple factors have been responsible for attracting patients to medical tourism. Cost effectiveness, availability of personalized and tailor-made services, better facilities, convenience, and advanced technologies have been vital in contributing to the medical travel facilities. In 2017, it was estimated that the total number of medical tourists across all countries was a staggering 14-16 million. It is further expected that the number of medical tourists travelling abroad seeking treatments and procedures will additionally increase at a rate of 25% every year. Cosmetic treatments have been one of the most lucrative therapy segments which have witnessed lucrative increment in terms of the number of medical tourist over the past few years. Attractive pricing coupled with availability of advanced technology has been a major driver for the global medical aesthetic market, which is further anticipated to grow in the coming years.

The Medical Aesthetics Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Product (Implants (Face, Breast, Soft Tissue), Body Contouring (Liposuction, Cellulite Reduction Devices), Aesthetic Products (Botulinum Toxin, Dermal Fillers) Lasers & Energy Devices (Hair, Tattoo, Laser Skin Resurfacing, Micro Needling), End Users (Dermatology Clinics, Cosmetic Centers, Hospitals)

Which end-user is expected to play a major role in the development of the Medical Aesthetics Market? Which regional market is anticipated to dominate the Medical Aesthetics Market in 2021? How is the impact of consumer trends in the operations of industry players in the current scenario of the Medical Aesthetics Market? Why are eyeing opportunities for the industry players in region 1? What are the growth prospects of the Medical Aesthetics Market in region 2 and region 1? What are the key challenges that are expected to hamper the growth of the Medical Aesthetics Market?

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

