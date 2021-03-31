Meat Cultures: Market Outlook

Meat Cultures are starter cultures which are utilized for producing the fermented meat products such as sausage. Meat starter cultures are basically the microorganism with lower pH which changes the raw meats to the fermented meat with the availability of special temperature requirements. Meat cultures provide the unique and distinctive properties to the fermented meat products such as increasing their preservation, controlling their hygiene safety, managing their flavors and palatability, maintaining and improving their nutritional quality or other desirable attributes. Global meat cultures market is basically supported by fermented meat products

Fermented sausage is a fermented meat product usually made from raw meat of pork, beef, or veal with the use of meat cultures and other spices during the fermentation process. Fermented sausage has been characterized further into dry fermented sausage and semi-dry fermented sausages. Fermented sausage has been used in various process foods such as hot dog and salami. These foods are consumed by the vast number of consumers in the world, especially in Europe and the US. The consumption of sausage is a vital part of the global meat cultures market.

Growing consumption of processed meat Europe and North America is driving the global meat cultures market

Processed meat food is highly consumed by the vast population of the world especially in Europe and North America. Processed meat food like a hot dog, burger, pizza, bacon, sandwiches, rolls, and other foods have become the favorite food of the European and North American consumers. Processed food contains the fermented sausage which provides more nutrition benefits to the consumers. Demand for sausage is increasing and so the usage of meat culture is, this is one of the major driving factors for the global meat cultures market. Different type of sausage is produced in Europe and North America by using meat starter cultures which imply the more processed meat consumption in both regions. More production of processed meat is driving the Global meat cultures market. Online food delivery has also made easy for the consumers by delivering the food to their doorsteps which is also driving the global meat cultures market.

The unhealthiness of sausage consumption is affecting the global meat cultures market

Global meat cultures market is primarily sustained by the consumption of sausage related products. Although sausage consumption is a major driver or the global meat cultures market but sausage also producing the unhealthiness to the consumers which are restraining the global meat cultures market. Sausage consumption can create more chances for Cancer disease into the human body. Eating processed meat is also associated with the risk of many chronic diseases such as high blood pressure (hypertension), heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, etc. Sausage consumption is the primary resource for the global meat cultures market but as o now sausage consumption is creating an unhealthy lifestyle for the consumers which can reduce the consumption of sausage and could affect the global meat cultures market.

Global Meat Cultures Market Segmentation

On the basis of microorganism type, global meat cultures market is segmented as:

Lactic Acid Bacteria

Curing Bacteria (Color or flavor forming)

Yeasts

Molds

On the basis of end use, global meat cultures market is segmented as:

Beef

Chicken

Pork

Mutton

Others

Global Meat Cultures Market: Key Players

Some of the major players of the global meat cultures market are DuPont Nutrition and Health, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Biena, CSK Food enrichment B.V., DSM food specialist, BDF ingredients, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Fromagex, Inc, Canada Compound Corporation, AngelYeast Co., Ltd., etc.

Opportunities for market participants in the global meat cultures market

Sausage is mainly consumed by the European and North American countries. Other geographical regions such as Asia, Africa, South America, and the Middle East have less consumption of sausage or related products. Global meat cultures market can have better growth if the meat cultures manufacturers invest in Asia, Africa, and other regions. Spreading awareness about sausage and related products in the developing countries can also provide better growth to global meat cultures market. Global meat cultures market is also dependent upon the consumption of the different types of meat. Since the pork is most consumed meat in the world than on the basis of end use, pork will be dominating the global meat cultures market and further beef and other meats.

New Development in meat cultures market

In 2018, Mighty Spark Food Co. launched a new sausage called Tailgate which has the cheddar and beer bratwurst flavor with other ingredients like bratwurst made with bacon, cheddar cheese, etc.

In 2018, Farm Boy offered the 16 different flavored sausage which includes a variety of cheese-flavored combinations such as bacon and cheddar, hot chilies and pepper jack, etc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of meat cultures market, and contains thoughtful facts, historical data, insights, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report also contains projections using a suitable set of methodologies and assumptions. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, end use, form, and distribution channel.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of meat cultures market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with meat cultures market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

