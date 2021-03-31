This research report will give you deep insights about the Managed Pressure Drilling Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 150 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

The key players profiled in this study includes Aker Solutions, Baker Hughes (General Electric), Blade Energy Partners, EDS Group, Enhanced Drilling, Ensign Energy Services, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, Schlumberger Limited, and Weatherford

Managed pressure drilling (MPD) is an adaptive method, mainly used to control the annular pressure all over the wellbore. This process provides a closed-loop circulation system in which formation fracture pressure, bottomhole pressure, and pore pressure are managed and balanced at the surface. It provides an active approach to well control, thus, enhances primary well control, verifies downhole obstacles in real time, and automatically react to influxes.

The implementation of MPD allows the proper navigation of challenging pore and fracture pressure in complex wells and improve the overall economic viability of well construction. Globally, the surge in the environment, health, and safety concerns in drilling is expected to boost the growth of managed pressure drilling market. Also, the increase in energy demand and development in new technologies in MPD are expected to deliver new opportunities for the industry players in the global managed pressure drilling market.

