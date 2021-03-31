A new business intelligence report released by AMA Research with title “Global Jet Aircraft Market Insights, Forecast to 2026” provides latest updates and strategic steps taken by competition along with growth estimates of market size. The Global Jet Aircraft Market report gives clear visions how the research and estimates are derived through primary and secondary sources considering expert opinion, patent analysis, latest market development activity and other influencing factors.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Boeing (United States), Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation (United States), Learjet (United States), Bombardier (United States), Textron Aviation, Inc. (United States), Pilatus Aircraft (Switzerland), Hawker Aircraft (United States), British Aerospace (United Kingdom), Embraer (Brazil), Airbus SE (Netherlands), North American Aviation (United States), Dassault Falcon Jet Corp. (United States) and COMAC (China).

A jet aircraft is an aircraft which is propelled by jet engines. These aircraft achieve its maximum efficiency at lower speed and altitude. Jet aircraft cruise faster than about mach 0.8 (609mph, 981km/h or 273 m/s) at an altitude of 10000-15000 meters or more. Further, a large number of population with high disposable income with the government supporting tourism activities, which is pushing airline carriers to increase their fleet size to cater to this demand, thereby driving the jet aircraft market.

Market Drivers

Increasing Air traffic & Concerns to Enhance Operational Efficiency

Rising Incidence of Terrorist Attacks

Demand for aircraft for Different End-Use Verticals

Market Trend

Introduction of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles to Power Spaceflight, Military Missiles, Rocketry

Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Aircraft Manufacturing

Restraints

Volatility in Global Crude Oil Prices & Slowing Down of the World Economic Growth

High Cost of Aircraft Engines is posing a Challenge for the Manufacturers

Opportunities

Rising Investment in the Airline Sector by the Government

Challenges

Air Pollution Caused By the Exhaust Fumes Generated After the Combustion of Fuel

Lack of Skilled Professionals for the Manufacturing of Aircrafts

The Global Jet Aircraft Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Heavy Aircraft, Medium-sized Aircraft, Light Aircraft, Vary Light Aircraft), Application (Commercial, Private, Military, Other), Jet Engine (Turbojets, Turbofans, Rocket Engines, Ramjets, Pulse Jets)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

