An inductor, in its simplest form, is a passive electronic component that can form a magnetic field and store electric energy. Inductors find various applications in several fields including the industries of power, automotive, aerospace, telecommunication, military and defense, and consumer electronic goods. With undying demand for energy, surging requirements for communication, and thriving automotive owing to rapid urbanization, several of these industries are touching new peaks in the recent times. Consequently, the demand in the global inductor market is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

With sustained energy demand across the world, the demand for variety of fixed inductors such as multi-layered inductors, RF inductors, coupled inductors, coils, and chokes continue to drive the global market for the same. These inductors are used in transformers, energy storages, filters, motors, and sensors. Fixed inductors, which are light weight and are compact in size, aid in achieving smaller form factors for consumer electronic products. The inductors also continue to gain traction from its applications in the design of inductive sensors for traffic control, industrial use, and as a means of energy storage in Switch Mode Power Supply (SMPS) units.

Several developed and emerging economies are upgrading the mobile network spectrum from 3G to 4G, which is proving to be a boon for the telecom sector and is reflecting positive on the global inductor market. Latest 4G technologies, LTE-Advanced and WiMax 802.16m for instance, are capable of sustaining peak download speeds from 100 mbps to 300 mbps, and maintain an average speed of 3 to 5 mbps. Advancements of the end-use market technologies is another prominent factor for this market, gaining traction from the development of miniature products with low inductance and higher frequency.

Legislation of electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) regulations, with which the demand for EMI/RFI shielding inductors is escalating, the rise of smart grids, popularity of high performance miniature inductors, and stringent regulations enforcing TPMS system integration are some of the other factors fueling the demand in the global inductor market.

The prosperity of the automotive industry, owing to rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income among the population in the developed and emerging economies is opening new opportunities for the players in the global inductor market. New generation vehicles now incorporate a range of electronic and electrical components, such as safety system, navigation and communications systems, control area networks, controllers, DC motors, and media & infotainment systems. Inductors are at the backbone of these advancements.

With the presence of some of the leading manufacturing companies in countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan, Asia Pacific is the most lucrative region in this market. Moreover, several major vendors of electronic goods outsource their production to the Asia Pacific region owning to skilled labor at cheap cost. This sector being cost-sensitive, Asia Pacific is expected to remain the most profitable region in the global inductor market during the forecast period.

Some of the leading companies currently operating in the global inductor market are TDK Corporation, Pulse Electronics Corporation, API Delevan Inc., AVX Corp., TT Electronics Plc., Chilisin Electronics Corp., Caddell-Burns Manufacturing Co. Inc., Datatronic Distribution Inc., Coilcraft, Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Murata Manufacturing Company Ltd. , Houston Transformer Company, Ltd., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., TOKO Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Sumida Corporation, Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd., and BI Technologies Corporation.

