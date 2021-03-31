The Market Eagle

Hybrid Train Market May See Big Move | Alstom, Bombardier, CRRC), Kawasaki, Siemens

Byhtf

Mar 31, 2021 , , , , , , ,

AMA Research recently released a comprehensive study of 150+ pages on ‘Hybrid Train’ market  with detailed insights on growth factors. Post covid scenario and competitive strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Alstom (France), Bombardier Inc. (Canada), CRRC (China), Kawasaki (Japan), Siemens (Germany), Toshiba (Japan), Railpower Technologies (United States) and General Electric (United States) etc.

Hybrid train contains a rechargeable energy storage system (RESS) placed between the power source and the traction transmission system, which is connected to the wheels of the train. The energy required for moving the train comes from the main power source and the energy derived from the regenerative braking charges the storage system. The regenerative breaking recovers the energy, which slows a vehicle or object by converting its kinetic energy into a form this recharge the energy storage system. Thus reducing energy consumption provides environmental benefits and economic savings.

Market Segmentation

by  Application (Transportation, Freight), Operating Speed (Below 100 km/h, 100-200 km/h, Above 200 km/h), Propulsion (Battery Operated, Electro Diesel, CNG, LNG, Electro Diesel, Hydrogen & Solar)

 

Market Trend

  • Trend of Greener Forms of Transport System

 

Market Drivers

  • Global Acceptance and Demand for Environment-Friendly Trains
  • Less Dependence on Fossil Fuels
  • Improved Fuel Efficiency

 

Opportunities

  • Growing Demand From Developing Countries
  • Rising Global Population

 

Restraints

  • Requires Larger and More Complicated Battery System and Motor

 

Challenges

  • Number of Uncertainties With Respect To Market

 

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

 

Extracts from TOC

 

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

…..

  1. Executive Summary

Global Hybrid Train Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

  1. Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]
  2. Global Hybrid Train Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)
  3. Market Size by Type

Global Hybrid Train Revenue by Type

Global Hybrid Train Volume by Type

Global Hybrid Train Price by Type

  1. Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Hybrid Train Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

  1. Manufacturers Profiles
  2. Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

 

By htf

