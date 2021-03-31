According to a recent study published by Fact.MR, the growing up milk market will envisage an impressive 5.9% volume y-o-y growth in 2018 over 2017. The study reveals that the growing needs of the ‘new-age’ parents to find a convenient way of meeting nutritional requirements of their toddlers is mainly providing a fillip to the growth of the growing up milk market. The study also finds new avenues of growth for growing up milk manufacturers in developing countries in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East & African region.

For Detailed Insights On Enhancing Your Product Footprint, Request For A Sample Here-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2375

Some of the key findings of the Fact.MR market study include

A significant rise in discretionary income of consumers has facilitated a larger consumer base to access ready-to-serve toddler nutrition products, such as growing up milk products.

Increasing number of nuclear families and working parents remain the key contributors to the recent developments in growing up milk market.

Breastfeeding rates have gone up in many developed countries, which is likely to reflect in declining sales of growing up milk products in developed regions, such as Europe and North America.

The World Health Organization does not recommend growing up milk products, calling follow-up formulae “unnecessary” and “unsuitable” for toddler growth. This is restricting the sales, hampering growth of the growing up milk market.

Marketing and branding strategies manufacturers in the growing up milk market of labeling growing up milk products as ‘toddler milk’ are convincing parents that growing up milk can help them to transition from breastfeeding to adult food.

Competitive Landscape

The report enlists leading stakeholders in the growing up milk market and provides useful information about important developments in the winning strategies of leading players in the growing up milk market. This section in the Fact.MR study aids readers to fathom the most recent developments in the growing up milk market with the help of insightful information about the leading manufacturers and other stakeholders in the market. Market players featured in the report include Nestlé SA, Danone, Abbott Laboratries, Kraft Heinz Co, Mead Johnson Nutrition Co., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., FrieslandCampina N.V, Hain Celestial, Hero group, and DePaul Industries.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2375

Research Methodology

The Fact.MR report helps readers in understanding minute details about the information on growth of the growing up milk market along with unique conclusions about the development of the growing up milk market, which are presented in the report. Detailed secondary and primary market research on the historical and current growth parameters of the growing up milk market is conducted by analysts at Fact.MR to find out nearly accurate qualitative and quantitative information about the growth of the growing up milk market.

Secondary research on the growing up milk helps analysts to understand the historical and current facts and industry-validated information and predict the growth prospects of the growing up milk market. Secondary market research process is then followed by primary research, where leading stakeholders in the market, such as manufacturers, suppliers, investors, and distributors, in the growing up milk market are interviewed to acquire accurate, industry-validated information about the growing up milk market. The accuracy and authenticity of the qualitative and quantitative information on how the growing up milk market will grow during 2018-2027, is ensured during the research.

Grow Your Business From Expert Advice-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2375

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact

Fact.MR

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Website: https://www.factmr.com

Research Insight:https://www.factmr.com/report/2375/growing-up-milk-market

Content Source:https://www.factmr.com/media-release/777/growing-up-milk-market