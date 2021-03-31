The Market Eagle

Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market to Reach Valuation of Nearly US$ 60 Bn by 2030 end

The increasing number of super specialty and multi-specialty hospitals across the world is expected to boost medical equipment maintenance market, finds a recent report published by Fact.MR.

Multi-specialty hospitals provide treatment services to all age groups focusing on the prevention of diseases, disease management and clinical interventions. Super specialty hospitals on the other hand offer solutions and newer sub specialties for any given specific disorder.

With countries around the world focusing on improving healthcare services, the number of these facilities is on the rise.. This is in turn creating growth opportunities for the market. Additionally, the market will continue gaining from the increasing their spending healthcare across high potential markets.

Strategies adopted by private hospital chains to capitalize on prevalent opportunities, especially in the developing countries will further boost the market in the next decade. However, high initial expenditure and maintenance cost is anticipated to hamper growth to an extent. Also, lack of skilled professionals is expected to deter market growth in the near future.

Fact MR’s study offers a comprehensive analysis of the market. Some of the key takeaways from the report are discussed below:

Key Takeaways from Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Report

  • The medical equipment maintenance market is anticipated to reach valuation of nearly US$ 60 Bn by the end of forecast period
  • Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as lucrative market over the forecast period

  • Demand for maintenance of imaging equipment devices will rise at an accelerated pace in the coming years
  • Rising focus on healthcare in emerging countries is expected to fuel demand medical equipment maintenance services
  • Technological advancements in the medical equipment industry projected to stimulate medical equipment maintenance market

The market will continue witnessing impressive growth especially since healthcare facilities are adopting preventive maintenance to improve the lifetime of medical equipment used within these facilities. Smaller centers often invest in refurbished equipment to reduce their overall capital expenditure. Medical equipment maintenance services will remain highly sought-after among these facilities.

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market: Competitive Analysis

Companies operating in the medical equipment maintenance market are focusing on acquisitions and strategic collaborations to provide improved services and expand their global footprint. They are likely to focus on partnership opportunities to improve their presence worldwide besides expanding their product portfolio.

These companies often adopt equipment maintenance insurance in order to provide more convenient services to end users and thus gain an upper hand in the market over competing firms.

Some of the key players in the global medical equipment maintenance market are

  • Agenor Mantenimientos
  • Agfa-Gevaert NV
  • Althea Group
  • B.Braun Melsungen Ag
  • BCAS Biomedical Services Ltd.
  • Canon Medical Systems Corporation
  • Stryker
  • Boston Scientific
  • Medtronic
  • Edward Lifesciences
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Abbott
  • Terumo Corporation

