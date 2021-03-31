The updated study released on ‘Global GPU-as-a-Service Market’ by Market Industry Reports is an ideal representation of all the ongoing happenings and activities in the market to help the manufacturers and the market player in planning crucial profitable strategies for the forecast period 2020 – 2030. The statistical research report presents recent industry insights, product analysis, historical data, and current information for offering a better market picture to the market players. Industry players can hence plan effective strategies for future and lead the market substantially. With higher profitability, market players can penetrate deeply in the Global GPU-as-a-Service Market and ultimately emerge by implementing right strategies.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Global GPU-as-a-Service Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the global GPU-as-a-Service Market accounted for over US$ XXX million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2030.

Get sample copy of “Global GPU-as-a-Service Market” at:

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/405

Some of the prominent players in the Global GPU-as-a-Service Market include:

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Inc., Autodesk, Amazon Web Services, Inc., PTC, Dassault Systems, Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and NVIDIA Corporation.

The increased focus of players on gaming devices and the design of products is improving the market potential of GPU as a service. With changing technology, more games are being launched that require the best GPU to maximize their performance. Thus, companies are releasing games that are quite GPU-intensive and require no choice but to buy new discrete video cards. They are further investing to deliver better capabilities. For instance, MapD Technologies secured US$ 25 million funding from NEA and NVIDIA to advance its GPU analytics. MapD software platform helps analysts and scientists to explore multi-billion data sets. With increasing data volumes, the extraction of the full value of the data has become a challenge for several organizations. Thus, through this funding, the company will harness the parallel processing power of GPUs and provide insights.

The Global GPU-as-a-Service Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Product (Software and Services), By Delivery Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), By Service Model (SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS), By Application (Gaming, Cryptocurrency Mining, Design & Manufacture, Automotive, Real-estate, and Healthcare)

Have any query? Inquiry about report:

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/405

The Research Report aims to resolve the following questions related to the Global GPU-as-a-Service Market

Which end-user is expected to play a major role in the development of the Global GPU-as-a-Service Market? Which regional market is anticipated to dominate the Global GPU-as-a-Service Market in 2021? How is the impact of consumer trends in the operations of industry players in the current scenario of the Global GPU-as-a-Service Market? Why are eyeing opportunities for the industry players in region 1? What are the growth prospects of the Global GPU-as-a-Service Market in region 2 and region 1? What are the key challenges that are expected to hamper the growth of the Global GPU-as-a-Service Market?

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

Buy this report @

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/405



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.

We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.

Contact Us-

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com