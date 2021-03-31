Rising focus on dental care and changing lifestyles of people have increased growth of the dental industry. According to Fact.MR, this has led to increasing demand for dental Infection control products across the world. Dental infections are generally caused due to direct contact with infected fluids such as saliva or blood. They can also be caused by indirectly coming into contact with contaminated equipment or apparatus. Therefore, there has been growing demand for dental infection control products in the healthcare sector.

Dental infection control products typically consist of masks, gloves, disposable swabs, and other items required to protect staff during dental treatment. They are generally used to eliminate contact with fluids or other substances to avoid transmission of infections or diseases. With steady demand in place, the global dental infection control products market is slated to experience decent growth through 2030.

Key Takeaways from Dental Infection Control Products Market Study

The dental infection control products market is projected to showcase growth at a positive CAGR due to increasing concerns regarding transmission of infections in the dental industry following the COVID-19 pandemic.

North America is expected to dominate the dental infection control products market due to favorable dental insurance coverage and increasing awareness regarding dental care.

The consumables segment will hold a majority share in the market due to increasing demand from end users such as hospitals, clinics, and laboratories.

Increasing caution regarding hygiene and focus on healthcare are expected to increase people’s demand for dental care, contributing to growth of the dental infection control products market.

Availability of counterfeit products is a major concern for the global dental infection control products market.

“Implementation of lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the growth of the dental infection control products market. However, the market will experience a positive impact due to increased focus on hygiene and sanitation, and is expected to bounce back in 2021 due to high demand from the healthcare industry,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Research & Development Efforts to Boost Growth

Players in the dental infection control products market are now focused on creating products that display improved abilities and comfort. There have been new innovations in the consumables segment that showcase better protection against cross-contamination and direct transmissions. Rising awareness regarding dental diseases and healthcare coverage is expected to boost growth in the dental infection control products market. Players are now introducing new products in fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow ones.

Some of the key players in the dental infection control products market are 3M Company, Laboratoire Septodont, Owens & Minor Inc., Dentisan, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Air Techniques Inc., Biotrol, Crosstex International Inc., KaVo Kerr Group, First Medica, Maxill, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co. Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Cantel Medical Corp., L Air Liquide SA, GC Corp., Coltene Holding AG, and Tuttnauer.

