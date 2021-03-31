The Market Eagle

News

All News

Geospatial Analytics Market: Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2024

ByTMR Research

Mar 31, 2021

The global market for geospatial analytics should grow from $53.2 billion in 2019 to $110.9 billion by 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8% for the period of 2019-2024.

Report Includes

  • 63 tables
  • An overview of global geospatial analytics market
  • Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
  • Details about geospatial analysis and description of their applications such as climate change modelling, weather monitoring, sales analysis, crisis management, animal population management, and human population forecasting

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12585

  • Knowledge about geographic information systems (GIS) and discussion on their usage in predicting, managing, and documenting all kinds of phenomena affecting the planet, its systems, and inhabitants
  • Coverage of concerns regarding regulatory and legal issues with geospatial technology
  • Comprehensive profiles of leading companies in the industry, including Alphabet Inc., Autodesk Inc., General Electric Co., Microsoft Corp., and Oracle Corp.

Report Scope

Place a Direct Purchase Order @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/12585/Single

The scope of this report is broad and covers global markets for geospatial analytics, which is used in various applications, ranging from urban and infrastructure planning to public health and disaster risk reduction and management. The market is broken down by types, components, applications, End-User industries and regions. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are presented for each type, component, application, End-User industry and regional market.

 

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each of the regional markets for geospatial analytics. It explains the major market drivers of the global market for geospatial analytics, current trends within the industry and regional market dynamics. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape. It includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the geospatial analytics industry globally.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/12585

https://themarketeagle.com/

By TMR Research

Related Post

All News

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2024

Mar 31, 2021 TMR Research
All News

DNA Read, Write and Edit Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2024

Mar 31, 2021 TMR Research
All News

Food Waste Management Market: Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2024

Mar 31, 2021 TMR Research

You missed

All News

Geospatial Analytics Market: Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2024

Mar 31, 2021 TMR Research
News

Computer Network Attached Storage Market 2021 Size, Share Industry Trends, Growth, Development Status, Future Plans Analysis by 2027| Key Companies Analysis- Western Digital Corporation, Netgear Inc, Synology Inc, QNAP Systems, Asustor Inc, etc.

Mar 31, 2021 animesh
All News

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2024

Mar 31, 2021 TMR Research
News

AI in Hardware Sales Market 2021 Will Reflect Significant Growth in Future with Size, Share, Growth, and Key Companies Analysis- Nvidia Corporation, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung, Xilinx, Inc., etc.

Mar 31, 2021 animesh