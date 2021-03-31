“

The report titled Global Food Irradiation Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Food Irradiation market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Food Irradiation market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Food Irradiation market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Food Irradiation market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Food Irradiation report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Food Irradiation report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Food Irradiation market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Food Irradiation market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Food Irradiation market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Food Irradiation market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Food Irradiation market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Food Technology Service, Inc, IONISOS SA, ScanTech Sciences, Inc, GRAY STAR, Inc, STERIS, Nordion, SADEX Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product: Electron Beam Radiation

Gamma Radiation

X-Ray Radiation



Market Segmentation by Application: Food

Other



The Food Irradiation Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Food Irradiation market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Food Irradiation market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Food Irradiation market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Food Irradiation industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Food Irradiation market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Food Irradiation market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Food Irradiation market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Food Irradiation Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Food Irradiation Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Electron Beam Radiation

1.2.3 Gamma Radiation

1.2.4 X-Ray Radiation

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Food Irradiation Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Food Irradiation Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Food Irradiation Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Food Irradiation Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Food Irradiation Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Food Irradiation Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Food Irradiation Industry Trends

2.4.2 Food Irradiation Market Drivers

2.4.3 Food Irradiation Market Challenges

2.4.4 Food Irradiation Market Restraints

3 Global Food Irradiation Sales

3.1 Global Food Irradiation Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Food Irradiation Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Food Irradiation Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Food Irradiation Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Food Irradiation Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Food Irradiation Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Food Irradiation Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Food Irradiation Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Food Irradiation Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Food Irradiation Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Food Irradiation Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Food Irradiation Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Food Irradiation Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Food Irradiation Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Food Irradiation Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Food Irradiation Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Food Irradiation Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Food Irradiation Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Food Irradiation Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Food Irradiation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Food Irradiation Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Food Irradiation Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Food Irradiation Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Food Irradiation Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Food Irradiation Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Food Irradiation Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Food Irradiation Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Food Irradiation Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Food Irradiation Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Food Irradiation Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Food Irradiation Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Food Irradiation Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Food Irradiation Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Food Irradiation Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Food Irradiation Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Food Irradiation Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Food Irradiation Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Food Irradiation Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Food Irradiation Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Food Irradiation Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Food Irradiation Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Food Irradiation Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Food Irradiation Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Food Irradiation Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Food Irradiation Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Food Irradiation Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Food Irradiation Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Food Irradiation Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Food Irradiation Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Food Irradiation Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Food Irradiation Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Food Irradiation Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Food Irradiation Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Food Irradiation Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Food Irradiation Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Food Irradiation Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Food Irradiation Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Food Irradiation Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Food Irradiation Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Food Irradiation Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Food Irradiation Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Food Irradiation Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Food Irradiation Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Food Irradiation Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Food Irradiation Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Food Irradiation Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Food Irradiation Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Food Irradiation Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Food Irradiation Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Food Irradiation Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Food Irradiation Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Food Irradiation Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Food Irradiation Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Food Irradiation Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Food Irradiation Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Food Irradiation Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Food Irradiation Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Food Irradiation Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Food Irradiation Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Food Irradiation Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Food Irradiation Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Food Irradiation Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Food Irradiation Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Food Irradiation Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Food Irradiation Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Food Irradiation Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Food Irradiation Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Food Irradiation Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Food Irradiation Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Food Irradiation Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Food Irradiation Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Food Irradiation Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Food Irradiation Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Food Irradiation Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Food Irradiation Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Food Irradiation Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Food Irradiation Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Food Irradiation Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Food Irradiation Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Food Irradiation Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Food Irradiation Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Food Irradiation Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Food Irradiation Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Food Technology Service, Inc

12.1.1 Food Technology Service, Inc Corporation Information

12.1.2 Food Technology Service, Inc Overview

12.1.3 Food Technology Service, Inc Food Irradiation Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Food Technology Service, Inc Food Irradiation Products and Services

12.1.5 Food Technology Service, Inc Food Irradiation SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Food Technology Service, Inc Recent Developments

12.2 IONISOS SA

12.2.1 IONISOS SA Corporation Information

12.2.2 IONISOS SA Overview

12.2.3 IONISOS SA Food Irradiation Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 IONISOS SA Food Irradiation Products and Services

12.2.5 IONISOS SA Food Irradiation SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 IONISOS SA Recent Developments

12.3 ScanTech Sciences, Inc

12.3.1 ScanTech Sciences, Inc Corporation Information

12.3.2 ScanTech Sciences, Inc Overview

12.3.3 ScanTech Sciences, Inc Food Irradiation Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 ScanTech Sciences, Inc Food Irradiation Products and Services

12.3.5 ScanTech Sciences, Inc Food Irradiation SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 ScanTech Sciences, Inc Recent Developments

12.4 GRAY STAR, Inc

12.4.1 GRAY STAR, Inc Corporation Information

12.4.2 GRAY STAR, Inc Overview

12.4.3 GRAY STAR, Inc Food Irradiation Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 GRAY STAR, Inc Food Irradiation Products and Services

12.4.5 GRAY STAR, Inc Food Irradiation SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 GRAY STAR, Inc Recent Developments

12.5 STERIS

12.5.1 STERIS Corporation Information

12.5.2 STERIS Overview

12.5.3 STERIS Food Irradiation Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 STERIS Food Irradiation Products and Services

12.5.5 STERIS Food Irradiation SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 STERIS Recent Developments

12.6 Nordion

12.6.1 Nordion Corporation Information

12.6.2 Nordion Overview

12.6.3 Nordion Food Irradiation Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Nordion Food Irradiation Products and Services

12.6.5 Nordion Food Irradiation SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Nordion Recent Developments

12.7 SADEX Corporation

12.7.1 SADEX Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 SADEX Corporation Overview

12.7.3 SADEX Corporation Food Irradiation Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 SADEX Corporation Food Irradiation Products and Services

12.7.5 SADEX Corporation Food Irradiation SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 SADEX Corporation Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Food Irradiation Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Food Irradiation Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Food Irradiation Production Mode & Process

13.4 Food Irradiation Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Food Irradiation Sales Channels

13.4.2 Food Irradiation Distributors

13.5 Food Irradiation Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

