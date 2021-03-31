The food color market size was valued at $2.1 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $3.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2027. A food color is a pigment or a dye, which adds color to food items or drinks. Food colors are available in liquid, liquid gel, gel paste, and powdered forms. They find their major application in commercial food and household cooking. Food quality is evaluated on the basis of the color of the food. Food color does not always mean that the ingredients are organic, however, in few cases, it refers to less amount of ingredients used in it.

Some of the key players of Food Colors Market:

AromataGroup SRL

Givaudan

Kalsec

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Hansen A/S

D. Williamson

Dohler Group

International Flavors & Fragrances

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

and Sensient Technologies Corporation.

