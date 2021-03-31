Follicular Lymphoma Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Follicular Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2030’ report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Follicular Lymphoma in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Follicular Lymphoma market report provides analysis regarding current treatment practices, and emerging drugs like Tazemetostat (Epizyme, Inc.), Lenalidomide (Celgene Corp.) and CAR-T therapies Kymriah (Novartis) and Yescarta (Kite Pharmaceuticals/Gilead), potential therapies, market share of the individual therapies, historical, current and forecasted Follicular Lymphoma market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets.

The report also covers current Follicular Lymphoma treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Follicular Lymphoma Overview

Follicular lymphoma (FL), a B-cell lymphoma, is the second most common type of low-grade non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). The transformation of a B-cell characterizes it into a malignant cell. Abnormal, uncontrolled growth and proliferation of malignant B-cells can lead to enlargement of specific lymph node regions; involvement of other lymphatic tissues such as the spleen or bone marrow; and spread to other bodily tissues and organs. The term follicular lymphoma comes from the observation that the cancer cells are the group in clusters (or follicles) within the lymph nodes.

Common symptoms of FL include enlargement of the lymph nodes in the neck, underarms, abdomen, or groin, as well as fatigue, shortness of breath, night sweats, and weight loss. Often, patients with FL have no apparent symptoms of the disease at diagnosis. Follicular lymphoma is usually not considered to be curable, but more of chronic disease. Besides, patients can live for many years with this form of lymphoma. The exact, underlying cause of FL is not fully understood.

Follicular Lymphoma Epidemiology

The Follicular Lymphoma epidemiology chapters provide insights about historical and current Follicular Lymphoma patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. Follicular Lymphoma epidemiology is segmented by Total incident cases of Follicular Lymphoma, Cases of Follicular Lymphoma by Grade, Cases of Follicular Lymphoma by Age and Stage-specific Follicular Lymphoma cases. The report includes a thorough analysis of all segmentations.

In the US, the cases of Follicular Lymphoma were 14,329 in 2017. Moreover, the grade-specific cases of Follicular Lymphoma were highest among grade I and were reported to be 5,198 in the country.

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the total prevalent population of Follicular Lymphoma in seven major markets was 33,363 in 2017. These cases are expected to increase with a significant CAGR during the study period (2017–2030).

Among all the seven major markets, the United States accounts for the highest number of Follicular Lymphoma cases.

Follicular Lymphoma Market Outlook

The Follicular Lymphoma market size is expected to increase at a significant CAGR during the study period (2017–2030). Among all the seven major markets, the United States accounts for the largest Follicular Lymphoma market size with USD 799 million in 2017, while Spain had the smallest market size of Follicular Lymphoma with USD 56 million in 2017.

Follicular Lymphoma Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs in the Follicular Lymphoma market that are expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017–2030. The analysis covers Follicular Lymphoma market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sale of each drug.

This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs, and allow the comparison of the drugs based on market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The dynamics of Follicular Lymphoma market is anticipated to experience a positive shift in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies.

