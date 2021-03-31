“

The report titled Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Beacon Power, Active Power, Siemens, Calnetix Technologies, Alstom Transport, POWERTHRU, AFS Trinity Power, Amber Kinetics, CCM, GKN Hybrid Power, Gloyer-Taylor Laboratories LLC, Kinetic Traction Systems, Piller Group, STORNETIC, Temporal Power

Market Segmentation by Product: Steel Rims

Composite Rims

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Transportation

UPS

Wind Turbines

Automobile

Others



The Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Steel Rims

1.2.3 Composite Rims

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Transportation

1.3.3 UPS

1.3.4 Wind Turbines

1.3.5 Automobile

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Industry Trends

2.4.2 Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Drivers

2.4.3 Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Challenges

2.4.4 Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Restraints

3 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales

3.1 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Beacon Power

12.1.1 Beacon Power Corporation Information

12.1.2 Beacon Power Overview

12.1.3 Beacon Power Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Beacon Power Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Products and Services

12.1.5 Beacon Power Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Beacon Power Recent Developments

12.2 Active Power

12.2.1 Active Power Corporation Information

12.2.2 Active Power Overview

12.2.3 Active Power Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Active Power Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Products and Services

12.2.5 Active Power Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Active Power Recent Developments

12.3 Siemens

12.3.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.3.2 Siemens Overview

12.3.3 Siemens Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Siemens Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Products and Services

12.3.5 Siemens Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Siemens Recent Developments

12.4 Calnetix Technologies

12.4.1 Calnetix Technologies Corporation Information

12.4.2 Calnetix Technologies Overview

12.4.3 Calnetix Technologies Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Calnetix Technologies Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Products and Services

12.4.5 Calnetix Technologies Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Calnetix Technologies Recent Developments

12.5 Alstom Transport

12.5.1 Alstom Transport Corporation Information

12.5.2 Alstom Transport Overview

12.5.3 Alstom Transport Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Alstom Transport Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Products and Services

12.5.5 Alstom Transport Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Alstom Transport Recent Developments

12.6 POWERTHRU

12.6.1 POWERTHRU Corporation Information

12.6.2 POWERTHRU Overview

12.6.3 POWERTHRU Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 POWERTHRU Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Products and Services

12.6.5 POWERTHRU Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 POWERTHRU Recent Developments

12.7 AFS Trinity Power

12.7.1 AFS Trinity Power Corporation Information

12.7.2 AFS Trinity Power Overview

12.7.3 AFS Trinity Power Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 AFS Trinity Power Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Products and Services

12.7.5 AFS Trinity Power Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 AFS Trinity Power Recent Developments

12.8 Amber Kinetics

12.8.1 Amber Kinetics Corporation Information

12.8.2 Amber Kinetics Overview

12.8.3 Amber Kinetics Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Amber Kinetics Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Products and Services

12.8.5 Amber Kinetics Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Amber Kinetics Recent Developments

12.9 CCM

12.9.1 CCM Corporation Information

12.9.2 CCM Overview

12.9.3 CCM Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 CCM Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Products and Services

12.9.5 CCM Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 CCM Recent Developments

12.10 GKN Hybrid Power

12.10.1 GKN Hybrid Power Corporation Information

12.10.2 GKN Hybrid Power Overview

12.10.3 GKN Hybrid Power Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 GKN Hybrid Power Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Products and Services

12.10.5 GKN Hybrid Power Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 GKN Hybrid Power Recent Developments

12.11 Gloyer-Taylor Laboratories LLC

12.11.1 Gloyer-Taylor Laboratories LLC Corporation Information

12.11.2 Gloyer-Taylor Laboratories LLC Overview

12.11.3 Gloyer-Taylor Laboratories LLC Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Gloyer-Taylor Laboratories LLC Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Products and Services

12.11.5 Gloyer-Taylor Laboratories LLC Recent Developments

12.12 Kinetic Traction Systems

12.12.1 Kinetic Traction Systems Corporation Information

12.12.2 Kinetic Traction Systems Overview

12.12.3 Kinetic Traction Systems Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Kinetic Traction Systems Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Products and Services

12.12.5 Kinetic Traction Systems Recent Developments

12.13 Piller Group

12.13.1 Piller Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 Piller Group Overview

12.13.3 Piller Group Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Piller Group Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Products and Services

12.13.5 Piller Group Recent Developments

12.14 STORNETIC

12.14.1 STORNETIC Corporation Information

12.14.2 STORNETIC Overview

12.14.3 STORNETIC Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 STORNETIC Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Products and Services

12.14.5 STORNETIC Recent Developments

12.15 Temporal Power

12.15.1 Temporal Power Corporation Information

12.15.2 Temporal Power Overview

12.15.3 Temporal Power Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Temporal Power Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Products and Services

12.15.5 Temporal Power Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Distributors

13.5 Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

