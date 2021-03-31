MARKET INTRODUCTION

In situ hybridization process uses fluorescent probes to detect DNA sequences, and the technique is called FISH. This technique is used to diagnose the various type of chromosomal abnormalities in patients. The increase in the prevalence of several cytogenetic base-like genetic abnormalities and cancer, combined with the demand for fast and accurate prognosis of diseases, is expected to boom the adoption of FISH probe techniques and fuel market growth. Also, the market is projected to expand due to the increase in R&D initiatives by top market leaders.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Factors driving the growth of the fluorescent in situ probe professional market are increase in demand for in-vitro diagnostic testing for the diagnosis of several chronic diseases, and rising awareness. However, the lack of skilled professionals and costly FISH technology in developing nations is likely to hamper the market’s growth. Moreover, various research and development initiatives by top market leaders for the betterment of novel diseases specific biomarkers and pipeline products in the fluorescent in situ probe professional field are further likely to fuel the growth opportunities in the market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Professional Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of fluorescent in situ probe professional market with detailed market segmentation by type, technique, application, and end use. The fluorescent in situ probe professional market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in fluorescent in situ probe professional market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Global Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Professional market report offers in-depth information about the major market players

Abbott Laboratories

Abnova Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Biocare Medical, LLC

Biosearch Technologies, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Genemed Biotechnologies

Horizon Diagnostics

Life Science Technologies

Oxford Gene Technologies

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the fluorescent in situ probe professional market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2018 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The fluorescent in situ probe professional market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

